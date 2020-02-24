Physical Security Market Analysis by Major Vendors, Segmentation, Market Dynamics, Historical Data & Future Trends, Forecast 2023 | Anixter International, Tyco International, Cisco Systems, Genetec, ADT

The Physical Security Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Physical Security or WebRTC is a novel technology that enables peer-to-peer audio, video, and data Physical security involves the protection of hardware, software, data, personnel, and networks against physical events and actions, which could potentially cause damage or loss to an organization. It provides safety from natural disasters, fire, theft, vandalism, and terrorism. It includes multiple layers containing interdependent systems, including security guards, CCTV surveillance, locks, protective barriers, access control protocols, and other similar techniques.

The global physical security market is driven by factors such as increase in the number of terror attacks, rise in awareness, and technological advancements. However, privacy concerns and lack of physical & logical security integration hamper the physical security market growth.

The global physical security market is segmented based on type, vertical, and region. Based on type, it is divided into system and service. Based on vertical, it is classified into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); commercial; government; residential; transportation; and others (education, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing, & industrial). The market in segmented based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The players operating in the global physical security market include Anixter International Inc., Tyco International PLC., Cisco Systems, Inc., Genetec Inc., ADT Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Stanley Security, and Senstar Corporation.

