Over-the-top Services Market Report Explores Share, Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2025

Over-the-top services refer to movies and TV shows that are delivered directly to digital users and it does not require cable or satellite television subscription. OTT content can be directly downloaded and viewed on user’s demand. This type of content includes movies and TV services and is delivered directly over the Internet to connected devices such as PC, tablet, smartphone, and console. Presently, over-the-top services are at a relatively nascent stage and are widely accepted as a trending technology across the globe. The over-the-top market is projected to witness innovative and advance transformation, which enable the customers to access everything they want at a single space. The global OTT market size was valued at $97.43 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $332.52 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Segment review

The global OTT market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, device type, content type, revenue model, user type, end user, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. Based on deployment mode, the market is divided into on premise and cloud. Based on device type, the market is classified into smart devices, laptops, desktops and tablets, gaming consoles, and set-top box. Content type segment includes video, audio/VoIP, games, communication, and others. Based on revenue model, the OTT market is segmented into subscription, advertisement, transactional, and hybrid. Based on industry vertical, it is categorized into media & entertainment, education & training, health & fitness, sports & live events, IT & telecom, E-commerce, BFSI, government, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global over-the-top industry include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Netflix, Hulu, LLC, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Facebook, Telestra, Rakuten Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Top impacting factors

Surge in OTT demand in developing regions, rise of SVoD services in emerging markets, expansion in the variety of contents, and increase in the demand for live streaming channels majorly supplement the growth of the market. However, lack of data network infrastructure and latency issues are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, emergence of new OTT markets and new developments in OTT technology are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Surge in OTT demand in developing regions

OTT demand in developing regions has been held back by low fixed broadband penetration driven by poor coverage and investment as well as presence of large population segments on low income. However, ongoing improvement in broadband penetration and increase in per capita income of population drives the growth of the OTT market. There is a noticeable improvement in the speed and performance of broadband networks. For instance, the percentage of households in Brazil are achieving greater than 4Mbps speed, which is increased from 44% in Q1 2016 to 63% in Q1 2017. The most significant improvements have been made in the 4Mbps bracket; however, there is also an increase in the number of households achieving greater than 10Mbps and 15Mbps speed. Adoption and coverage of these speeds are still low, but there is an increase in the average speeds for Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and developing countries of Asia-Pacific.

