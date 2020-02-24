Oncology Information System Market by Growing Technology Trends 2027 | Key Players Cerner, Raysearch laboratories, Flatiron

A system can manage treatment plans, patient treatment schedules, treatment delivery, treatment summaries, and results is inevitable. An oncology information system (OIS) is used to manage the above mentioned data. The system encompasses the information exchange between radiation therapy departments and the overall healthcare enterprise.

The surge in incidence of cancer, advantages provided by oncology information systems over traditional methods and growth in technological advancements is expected to be a driving factor in the market. Introduction of artificial intelligence likely to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market in the coming years.

The key players influencing the market are:

Cerner Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

McKesson Corporation

Elekta AB (pub)

Accuray Incorporated

CureMD Healthcare

Varian Medical Systems, Inc

Raysearch laboratories

Flatiron

Epic Systems Corporation

Oncology Information System Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Oncology Information System Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Oncology Information System Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Table of Contents:

