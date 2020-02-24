On-board Connectivity Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

On-board connectivity is used in a various mode of transports such as maritime, aviation, and railways for connecting it to Wi-Fi to be used for communication, entertainment, and monitoring. The rising number of air passengers globally is acting as a major catalyst for growing investment, and bolstering use of portable electronic devices are some of the major drivers of the on-board connectivity market.

The high cost associated with the deployment of equipment, a rise in the overall weight of aircraft, and various regulatory frameworks & certification are some of the factors which may hamper the on-board connectivity market. However, the mounting demand of Wi-Fi connectivity and technological developments are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for on-board connectivity market in the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002949/

Some of the key players influencing the on-board connectivity market are Alcatel-Lucent S.A., AT&T Inc., Bombardier Aerospace, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Qualcomm Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Nomad Digital, Panasonic Corporation, ZTE Corporation, and Rockwell Collins among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global on-board connectivity market based on transportation and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall on-board connectivity market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The on-board connectivity market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.The global on-board connectivity market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the on-board connectivity market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the on-board connectivity market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the on-board connectivity market.The report aims to provide an overview of global on-board connectivity market with detailed market segmentation by transportation, application, and geography.

Buy NoW @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002949/