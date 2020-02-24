On-board Connectivity Market Outlook 2018, Business Overview by 2025 Available in Latest Report

The global market status for on-board connectivity is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the On-Board Connectivity Market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

On-board connectivity refers to internet connectivity in aircrafts, ships, railways, and other modes of transportation systems. The on-board connectivity services include mobile phone internet access, wireless internet access, and other data sharing services. In addition, it allows smartphones, tablets, and laptops to send and receive texts, emails, and other multi-media messages. Although, the purpose of on-board connectivity for trains, ships, and on airplanes differs, the major reason behind its offering is to keep the passengers entertained while travelling. In addition, many airlines, trains, and public transportation buses have started offering on-board connectivity to their customers, which is the major factor fueling the on-board connectivity market growth. The global on-board connectivity market was valued at $12,811.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $36,842.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in IT expenditure in the aviation, railway, and maritime industries and rise in disposable income of consumers are the major factors fueling the rise in demand for the on-board connectivity market. In addition, liberalization in the transportation sector in the emerging markets is also the major factor driving the on-board connectivity market growth. However, high cost associated with the deployment of on-board connectivity systems is expected to impede the market growth. Also, the connectivity issue is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market, as high-speed trains move quickly from one cellular tower to another. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives to enhance customer services are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the on-board connectivity market.

The global on-board connectivity market is segmented based on component, technology, application, end use, and region. Based on component, the market is classified into hardware and services. In terms of technology, the market is divided into satellite and air to ground. As per application, the market is categorized into entertainment, and communication. Based on end use, the market is divided into maritime, railway, aviation, and on-road transit. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global on-board connectivity market is dominated by key players such as ALE International, Bombardier Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell, International Inc., Inmarsat Plc., Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Viasat, Inc. and others.

On-board Connectivity Key Market Segments:

By Component

Hardware

Antennas

Transceivers

Ethernet Switches

Wireless Access Point

Others

Services

Managed Service

Consulting Service

Integration and Implementation Service

By Technology

Satellite

Ka-band Technology

Ku-band Technology

Swift Broadband Technology

Hybrid

Ground to air

By Application

Entertainment

Communication

By End Use

Maritime

Railway

Aviation

On-road Transit

Cars

Buses

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report

ALE International

Bombardier Inc.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Inmarsat Plc.

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Viasat, Inc.

Others

