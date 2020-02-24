Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market: Latest Report With Forecast 2020 – 2026
Scope of Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market: Parking management comprises use of various electronic equipment and software, resulting in efficient parking.
Amongst regions, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to integration of innovative technologies in off-street parking management systems to get accustomed with the futuristic automated products. The off-street parking management system market in Middle East & Africa accounted for relatively higher CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Also, demand for off-street parking management system is increasing in the markets in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.
☯ Access Control
☯ Parking Fee and Revenue Management
☯ Parking Reservation Management
☯ Valet Parking Management
☯ Parking Guidance and Slot Management
☯ Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.
☯ Government and Municipalities
☯ Airports
☯ Healthcare
☯ Corporate and Commercial Parks
☯ Commercial Institutions
☯ Others
Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Table of Content:
|
Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Overview
|
Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers
|
Company Profiles and Key Figures in Off-Street Parking Management Systems Business Market
|
Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis
|
Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
|
Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Dynamics
|
Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Forecast
|
Methodology and Data Source
And Many More….
