Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2017 – 2025

XploreMR offers four-year trend analysis for 2012 to 2016 and eight-year forecast for off-street parking management system market between 2017 and 2025. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across five regions North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa which influence the current nature and future status of the off-street parking management system market over the forecast period.

This research report provides detailed analysis of off-street parking management system market and offers insights on the various factors driving popularity of these systems. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on global off-street parking management system market is categorized by SCS, by Solution, by End User and by Region.

The report starts with an overview of the global off-street parking management system market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes analysis of factors, opportunity analysis and technology trends which are influencing the off-street parking management system market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model and XMR analysis and recommendation is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for off-street parking management system across the different regions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering key drivers, restraints and trends and key regulations in the region. This section also highlights market presence (intensity map) for key representative market participants.

The next section highlights detailed analysis on off-street parking management system market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the off-street parking management system including latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each region.

This report evaluates historical trends, present scenario and the growth prospects of the off-street parking management system market across various regions globally for the period 2017 –2025. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate global off-street parking management system market size, we have considered country wise adoption rate of off-street parking management system across different verticals.

The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the off-street parking management system market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses, based on adoption trends. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in off-street parking management system portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in off-street parking management system value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the off-street parking management system market space.

Market Taxonomy By SCS Parking Software On Premise Cloud- based System Devices Entry/Exit Terminals Hands- Free/connected Stand Alone Card Readers Validation Solution Desktop Validation Unit Web Based Electronic Validations I- Based Validation Unit Pay on Foot Stations Automatic Pay Stations Credit Card/ Cash LPR System Others Professional Services Consulting Deployment And Customization Maintenance and support By Solutions Access control Parking fee and revenue management Parking reservation management Valet parking management Parking guidance and slot management Others By End-user Government and municipalities Airports Healthcare Corporate and commercial parks Commercial Institutions Others By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

