New study: Smart Apparel Market to 2027 Insights Shared in a Detailed Report – Jabil,Jacquard,MAD Apparel, Inc.

The Smart Apparel market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

Smart apparel is referred to as smart garments, high tech clothing, electronic textiles, smart wear, smart textiles, and e-textiles, among others. Smart apparel includes value-added functionality such as live tracking, response, and biometrics, among others. The smart apparel market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of monitoring body activities through sensors.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Jabil,Jacquard,MAD Apparel, Inc.,Nike, Inc.,Ralph Lauren Corporation,Samsung,Sensoria Inc.,Siren,Under Armour, Inc.,Wearable X

Increasing adoption of smart apparel in sports and fitness and growing adoption of smart clothes across various end-use industries are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the smart apparel market. However, the high cost of smart apparel might act as a restraining factor for the smart apparel market. The market for smart apparel is highly fragmented, with a large number of companies operating in the market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Smart Apparel industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global smart apparel market is segmented on the basis of component, connectivity, and end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented as Wi-Fi, bluetooth, GPS, and RFID. Based on end-user the market is segmented as healthcare, sport and fitness, industrial, and others.

The Smart Apparel market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM).

