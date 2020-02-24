Membrane Separation Market Insights, Trends, Analysis, Types, Applications, key players, Market shares and Forecast 2019

Membrane separation is a technology used to separate materials via pores or minute gaps in the molecular arrangement without adding any chemicals. Major membrane processes used for water treatment are microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration and reverse osmosis.

The increasing demand for clean processed water and mandatory government regulation to provide clean drinking water is propelling the water processing industry at present. Membrane separation is one of the most popular methods used for cleaning water.

Shifting from chemical to physical treatments of water is a major driver as chemical treatments are perceived as an environmentally unclean technology with associated disposal costs. Additional awareness of water scarcity has influenced the demand for water reuse in water stressed areas.

Major benefits of using membrane separation techniques over other techniques are: lesser use of chemicals, relatively simple usage after correct installation and efficient use of energy in the process. Membrane separation is primarily used to desalinate seawater, process water (used for industrial processes and building systems) from groundwater, surface water or wastewater and demineralize boiler feed water. Pharmaceutical, life sciences, food and beverages and biopharmaceutical industries are the other key end-user industries of the technology.

Mandatory adherence of certain environmental standards by the national government such as the Clean Water Act especially in areas with water scarcity have influenced the demand for better water treatment technology, including membrane separation technology.

Worldwide industrial expansion and growing population are propelling the demand for better water treatment technology, providing growth opportunity for the overall market of membrane separation technology. Additionally, the oil and petroleum industry is well established in countries such as Italy and Germany which involve membrane separation technology for liquid separation.

The report covers provides membrane separation market analysis, by process segment (microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration and reverse osmosis) and end-user (water and wastewater treatment, industrial and healthcare) for the period from 2009 to 2019. In addition, the report includes current membrane separation market dynamics including the drivers, restraints, trends and recent developments.

The membrane separation market for each of the three regions: North America (including details for the U.S. and Canada), Europe (including details for France, Germany, Italy and the U.K.) and Asia-Pacific (including details for India, China, Singapore, Malaysia and Japan), include historical and forecasted membrane separation market sizes (2009-2019), in terms of value (USD million).

The Competitive Landscape section of the membrane separation market report provides benchmarking of the key market players on the basis of their geographical presence and their product offerings.

Key points covered in the report The report provides historic, present and forecasted market size, analysis, trend, share, and growth The report segments the market on the basis of product, animal type and geography The report covers geographic segmentation North America Europe Asia Pacific RoW The report provides company profiles of some of the leading companies operating in the market The report also provides porters five forces analysis of the market

