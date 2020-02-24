Medication Management Market by Growing Technology Trends 2027 | Key Players QuadraMed Affinity, Omnicell, Talyst

Medication management is the method of reconciling, monitoring, and tracing an individual’s medications. The medication management factors include, over the counter medications, nutritional supplements, vitamins, and other conventional therapies. This process assures patient compliance and aids in avoiding adverse drug interactions and side effects or other complexities. Medication management is an essential part of personalized care as it helps to achieve the goal of the care plan and attain desired health outcomes.

Rise in the number of challenges being faced by medical practitioners regarding the maintenance of patient records is expected to be a driving factor for the market of medication management. Increase in the amount of investments by hospitals towards streamlining the clinical processes is anticipated to provide growth opportunity in the market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Siemens AG

McKesson Corporation

Optum Inc

Cerner Corporation

BD

QuadraMed Affinity Corporation

Omnicell, Inc

Medical Information Technology, Inc

Talyst, LLC

Swisslog Holding Ltd

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Medication Management Market Landscape Medication Management Market – Key Industry Dynamics Medication Management Market – Global Analysis Medication Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Product And Service Medication Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Endpoints And Tests Medication Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Technology Medication Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Industry Medication Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Method North America Medication Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Country Analysis Europe Medication Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Country Analysis Asia Pacific Medication Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Country Analysis South And Central America Medication Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Country Analysis Industry Landscape Medication Management Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

