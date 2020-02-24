Medical Composites Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by2018 – 2028

Global Medical Composites Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Medical Composites industry.

Global Medical Composites Market: Trends and Opportunities

Medical composites reduce the weight of instruments, offer better positioning for patient, and aid in bringing about clearer images. This has resulted in their swift uptake for use in patient imaging tables and accessories used in X-ray, MRI, PET, and CT imaging systems. The demand for composites is also being boosted by the rapid technological progress in dental materials where composites are being increasingly used.

A noticeable trend in the global medical composites market is the soaring popularity of carbon fiber composites because of their different use in surgical instruments, diagnostic imaging components, and prosthetic and composites implants. The superior physical and mechanical properties such as strength, radiolucency, bio-compatibility, lightweight, and resistance to corrosion, temperature, and moisture of carbon fibers has fuelled their demand.

The global medical composites market is characterized by stiff competition, swift technological progress, and changing consumer preferences. All the aforementioned factors are predicted to make it make it tough for players to maintain their foothold in the market. But well-entrenched vendors having a solid outreach and a wide array of products such as carbon, glass, and aramid composites to cater to different requirements will manage to hold on to their dominant positions well.

Global Medical Composites Market: Regional Outlook

The key regional segments in the global medical composites market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Europe, among them, accounts for a dominant market share. This is because of the robust demand for diagnostic imaging components and composite implants and prostatic applications in the region. Going forward, Europe is slated to further increase its share due to the higher use of composite materials in bio-medical applications.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present a detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global medical composites market, the report profiles companies such as Toray Industries Inc., Quatro Composite LCC, ACP Composites, Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Vermont Composites, Inc., and Royal DSM.

