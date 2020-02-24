Matting Agents Market to Develop Rapidly by2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Matting Agents market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Matting Agents market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

prominent players for their market share, product range, pricing and margin, and recent strategic decisions.

The global matting agents market can be segmented into organic or inorganic, on the basis of product. The segment of organic matting agents can be further sub-segmented into waxes and thermoplastics while inorganic segment includes silica and others. By formulation, the market can be categorized into waterborne, solventborne, powder, ultra-violet (UV), and others. By application, the market can be bifurcated into industrial, wood, leather, and architectural. The segment of industrial coatings matting agents is further sub-segmented into metals, papers, plastics, and printing inks. Geographically, the report evaluates the opportunities available in regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Matting Agents Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growth of paints and coatings sector, along with increasing application of matting agents in various industrial and agricultural fields are the primary factor driving the market. With matting agents, the surfaces can achieve properties such as resistance against scratch, weathering, and water.

By product, the segment of inorganic matting agents dominates the demand, while organic segment is expected to remain steady during the forecast period. Among inorganic segments, silica-based products serve most of the demand, owing to its applications in paints, lacqures, coatings, varnishes, inks, and plastics. By formulation, waterborne has most of the demand while by application, architectural segment leads. Matting agents provide functions such as inertness, burnish and scrub resistance, film permeability, and high brightness.

Global Matting Agents Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, Asia Pacific is the most lucrative region for matting agents market, primarily driven by thriving manufacturing sectors in countries such as China and India. Rising awareness pertaining to matting agents is only further augmenting the demand from this region. Europe, on the other hand, has been projected to grow at the best growth rate during the forecast period, owing to its applications in wood coating, industrial coating, and architectural purposes. Several prominent companies in this market are based out of Europe, which will further favor the Europe matting agents market.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Huber Engineered Materials, Evonik Industries, Deuteron, PPG, W.R. Grace & Co., and Baltimore innovations are some of the leading companies currently operational in global matting agents market. These players dominate with their customized and diverse product offerings. Although dificulties in obtaining a uniform gloss of UV coastings used to be the foremost challenge for these players, this has been considerably overcome by the development of innovative products in the recent past. In addition to that, several leading market participants are investing on modern laboratories to carry out research and development activities in order to develop advanced products.

