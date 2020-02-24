Laminated Busbar Market Key Players and Production Information analysis 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Laminated Busbar market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Laminated Busbar market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Laminated Busbar market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Laminated Busbar market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The report segments the global laminated busbar market on the basis of criteria such as insulation material, end-use industry, and geography.

Of the key materials used for insulation in laminated busbars, including nomex, epoxy powder coating, polyimide, polyvinyl fluoride (PVF), epoxy glass, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the segment of epoxy coating presently dominates the market. The material finds extensive usage in the production of laminated busbars owing to its high dielectric strength and low cost.

Key industries utilizing laminated busbar assemblies for a variety of applications include transportation, power electronics, telecom, data centers, and alternative energy. Of these, the power electronics industry is presently the key consumer of laminated busbars and is expected to remain the leading contributor of revenue to the global laminated busbar market in the next few years as well.

Global Laminated Busbar Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

From a geographical standpoint, the global laminated busbar market is dominated by Asia Pacific and Europe owing to the presence of established and high-growth industries such as steel, manufacturing, and automotive. Asia Pacific is expected to remain the region with the most promising growth opportunities for the laminated busbar market in the next few years owing to the continuously rising set of applications across these high-growth industries.

Some of the key companies operating in the global laminated busbar market are Methode Electronics, Inc., Idealec SAS, Amphenol Corporation, Rogers Corporation, and Mersen S.A.

