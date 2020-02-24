Kitchen Countertop Market | Growth Projections & Advanced Technologies with Forecast To 2027

Global kitchen countertop market is expected to grow from US$ 92.93 Bn in 2017 to US$ 135.47 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2018 and 2025.

The kitchen countertop available in the global market has grown considerably over the years. The manufacturers of kitchen countertop across the globe have witnessed consistently growing demand for the same, especially granite, marble, and stainless steel based kitchen countertops among others. Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, i.e. increase in commercial and residential constructions, and rising demand for quartz based kitchen countertop.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Caeserstone Ltd.

2. Aro Granite Industries Ltd.

3. Asian Granito India Ltd.

4. Cambria Co.

5. Cosentino S.A.

6. Florim Ceramiche S.p.A

7. Laminam S.p.A

8. LG Hausys, Ltd.

9. Thesize Surface (Neolith)

10. Pokarna Limtied

11. Quarella

12. Sapienstone (Iris Ceramica Group S.p.A)

13. Strasser Steine GmbH

14. Tile & Stone Works

15. Vicostone

The Kitchen Countertop Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Kitchen Countertop Market share and why?

What strategies are the Kitchen Countertop Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Kitchen Countertop Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Kitchen Countertop Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Kitchen Countertop Market by the end of 2025?

Asia Pacific is the dominant region worldwide in terms of kitchen countertop consumption. The region is continuing to dominate the market year on year and the same trend is foreseen to help the region to lead the market in the coming years. This is due to significantly large consumption of kitchen countertop in China and Singapore among others for years, and recently the production volume in India and Indonesia has expanded significantly.

