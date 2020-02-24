Keystroke Dynamics Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2018-2025

Facto Market Insights has carefully uploaded a smart research report titled Keystroke Dynamics Market, to its broad online database. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. The research study examines the keystroke dynamics on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

Keystroke dynamics is a type of behavioral biometrics used to verify the identity of an individual based on the manner and the rhythm of typing on a keyboard. The technology authenticates its users on different parameters such as patterns of rhythm, overall speed, common errors, and variations of speed moving between specific keys. This behavioral biometrics technology provides a new generation of user security solutions to different end-user industries. Growth in adoption of multi-modal biometrics solutions supported by increase in number of online transactions and rise in number of frauds associated with it are the some major key factors that drive the growth of the global keystroke dynamics market.

Continuous increase in IoT landscape and rise in demand for enhanced multi-modal biometric solutions boost the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness and performance & compatibility issues are some major factors that hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, factors such as developments in smartphone market in the developing economies and increase in the market of cloud-based keystroke dynamics solutions are expected to create remunerative opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

The global keystroke dynamics market is segmented based on component, deployment model, application, organization size, industry vertical, authentication type, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. Based on deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and Cloud-based. Based on application, it is fragmented into identity proofing, continuous authentication, risk & compliance management, fraud detection & prevention, and others. Based on organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and SMBs. According to industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government & defense, Education, and others. Depending on authentication type, it is divided into static authentication and continuous authentication. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global keystroke dynamics market is dominated by key players such as KeyTrak, Inc., TypingDNA, ID Control, BehavioSec Inc., Delfigo Security, Intensity Analytics, Authenware Corporation, DeepNet Security, SERBAN Biometrics, Daon, Inc., and others.

Key Benefits for Keystroke Dynamics Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global keystroke dynamics market along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

