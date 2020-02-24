Juicer Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2019-2024

The global market status for juicer is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Juicer Market during the period between 2019 and 2024. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

The analysts forecast the global juicer market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.58% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global juicer for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the juicer sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

Geographically, the global juicer market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the juicer market is segmented into:

– Household

– Commercial

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global juicer market are:

– AUX Group Co., Ltd.

– Bear Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.

– Braun GmbH

– Breville Group Ltd.

– Cuisinart Inc.

– Electrolux AB

– Groupe SEB

– Joyoung Co., Ltd.

– Koninklijke Philips NV

– Midea Group

– NUC Electronics Co., Ltd. (Kuvings)

– Panasonic Corporation

– SKG Electric Co., Ltd.

– Whirlpool Corporation

– Zhejiang Supor Co., Ltd.

