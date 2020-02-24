IT Robotic Automation Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Global IT Robotic Automation Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global IT Robotic Automation market.

Pegasystems, an America-based software company, announced the launch of new artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic automation solutions that will be integrated in its customer relationship management (CRM) offerings. This technological development is projected to improve sales for the company and ensure better customer service through machine learning and desktop analytics. The new layer of intelligence is projected to help the company find opportunities of improvement through understanding processes, people, and technology and their collectively impact on the business. The amalgamation of workforce intelligence and CRM will effectively deliver better employee engagement in the near future.

Such innovations in the field of IT robotic automation are expected to solve organization inefficiencies and deliver tangible results in the near future. Thus, developing solutions and tools that offer customized answers to clients will help the players win a competitive edge over others.

Global IT Robotic Automation Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global IT robotic automation market is segmented into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America. North America dominates the global market due to early adoption of IT robotic automation in the region. The rapid pace of development in computing technologies is expected to be the primary cause for the terrific rise of the North America IT robotic automation market. Furthermore, the emergence of the IT sector is also expected to support the growth of the automaton services in the region in the coming few years.

Analysts estimate that Asia Pacific will also offer lucrative opportunities to the global IT robotic automation market. Technologically advanced nations such as China and Japan are expected to leverage the IT robotic automation market in the region in the near future. Furthermore, increasing investments in developing infrastructure in countries such India are expected to provide a major boost to the IT robotic automation market in Asia Pacific.

