Iridium-192 Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2020 – 2026 | Bruce Power, Eckert Ziegler, NTP Radioisotopes

Los Angeles, United State- QY Research has published a latest and most trending report on Iridium-192 Market offers detailed value chain assessment, comprehensive study on market dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities, recent trends, and industry performance analysis. Furthermore, it digs deep into critical aspects of key subjects such as market competition, regional growth, and market segmentation so that readers could gain a sound understanding of the global Iridium-192 market.

The global Iridium-192 market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Iridium-192 Market are: Bruce Power, Eckert Ziegler, NTP Radioisotopes, Rosatom, China National Nuclear Corporation, …

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Iridium-192 market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Iridium-192 Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Major Classification are follows:

High Purity Iridium-192

Normal Purity Iridium-192

Major Application are follows:

Medical

Industry

Santific Research

Others

Table of Contents:

Global Iridium-192 Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Iridium-192 Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Iridium-192 Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 High Purity Iridium-192

1.4.3 Normal Purity Iridium-192

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Iridium-192 Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Medical

1.5.3 Industry

1.5.4 Santific Research

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Iridium-192 Production

2.1.1 Global Iridium-192 Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Iridium-192 Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Iridium-192 Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Iridium-192 Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Iridium-192 Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Iridium-192 Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Iridium-192 Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Iridium-192 Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Iridium-192 Market

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Iridium-192 Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Iridium-192 Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Iridium-192 Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Iridium-192 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Iridium-192 Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Iridium-192 Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Iridium-192 Market Concentration Ratio (CR10 and HHI)

3.3 Iridium-192 Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Iridium-192 Production by Regions

4.1 Global Iridium-192 Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Iridium-192 Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Iridium-192 Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Iridium-192 Production

4.2.2 North America Iridium-192 Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Iridium-192 Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Iridium-192 Production

4.3.2 Europe Iridium-192 Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Iridium-192 Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Iridium-192 Production

4.4.2 China Iridium-192 Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Iridium-192 Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Iridium-192 Production

4.5.2 Japan Iridium-192 Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Iridium-192 Import & Export

5 Iridium-192 Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Iridium-192 Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Iridium-192 Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Iridium-192 Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Iridium-192 Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Iridium-192 Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Iridium-192 Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Iridium-192 Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Iridium-192 Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Iridium-192 Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Iridium-192 Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Iridium-192 Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Iridium-192 Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Iridium-192 Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Iridium-192 Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Iridium-192 Revenue by Type

6.3 Iridium-192 Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Iridium-192 Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Iridium-192 Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Iridium-192 Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Bruce Power

8.1.1 Bruce Power Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Iridium-192

8.1.4 Iridium-192 Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Eckert Ziegler

8.2.1 Eckert Ziegler Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Iridium-192

8.2.4 Iridium-192 Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 NTP Radioisotopes

8.3.1 NTP Radioisotopes Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Iridium-192

8.3.4 Iridium-192 Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Rosatom

8.4.1 Rosatom Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Iridium-192

8.4.4 Iridium-192 Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 China National Nuclear Corporation

8.5.1 China National Nuclear Corporation Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Iridium-192

8.5.4 Iridium-192 Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Iridium-192 Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Iridium-192 Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Iridium-192 Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Iridium-192 Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Iridium-192 Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Iridium-192 Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Iridium-192 Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Iridium-192 Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Iridium-192 Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Iridium-192 Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Iridium-192 Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Iridium-192 Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Iridium-192 Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Iridium-192 Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Iridium-192 Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Iridium-192 Upstream Market

11.1.1 Iridium-192 Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Iridium-192 Raw Material

11.1.3 Iridium-192 Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Iridium-192 Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Iridium-192 Distributors

11.5 Iridium-192 Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

