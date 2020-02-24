India Online Food Delivery Market Outlook 2018, Business Overview by 2023 Available in Latest Report

Facto Market Insights has carefully uploaded a smart research report titled “India Online Food Delivery Market”, to its broad online database. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2023. The research study examines the India online food delivery on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

The meaning of foodtech has evolved over the years. Earlier, it referred to food processing and the technology used for its manufacturing. Now, it pertains to the online food ordering and delivery services market. Adequate funding and investments in this market space have enabled companies to provide online food delivery services that have never been seen before.

The popularity of online food delivery service can be attributed to the several benefits it provides, such as food delivered to the doorstep of the customer, various payment options, attractive discounts, rewards, and cashback offers. Restaurants and cafes also find it profitable to sell their food through online mediums since it reduces a significant amount of operational overheads. College students, working couples and office goers are the key target audience of foodtech companies.

More than 80% of the orders that come on these online food delivery platforms are from the top five Indian cities, out of the 20 where they are active. The report online food delivery market in India (2018-2023) takes a look at the current market scenario, its segmentations, drivers and deterrents of growth, investments, the competitive landscape, and recent developments.

Key growth factor:

Higher disposable income, families with Double-Income-No-Kids (DINKS), a greater number of people with access to internet, and increased smartphone are some of the major factors that are leading to the growth of the online food delivery market in India.

Key players:

Foodpanda, Swiggy, Faasos, and Zomato are currently among the top-rated food ordering aggregators operating in the Indian market.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the India online food delivery market

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the India online food delivery market (2014 to 2023)

3. Qualitative analysis of the India online food delivery market and its segments (by cuisine – fast food, Indian food, Italian food and others), by food ordering method – web and mobile

4. Major investments in the Indian online food delivery market

5. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

7. Key recent developments associated with the online food delivery market in India

Why buy?

Get a broad understanding of the online food delivery market in India, the dynamics of the market and current state of the sector

2. Strategize marketing, market-entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market

3. Be informed regarding the key developments in the market

4. Understand major competitors’ business strategies and market dynamics and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

