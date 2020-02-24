Identity Analytics Market Trends, Opportunities & Revenue Share Analyzed during 2018-2025

The global market status for identity analytics is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the identity analytics market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Identity analytics provides a risk-based approach for managing system identities and access. It uses dynamic risk scores and advanced analytics to develop key indicators for automating account provisioning, de-provisioning, authentication, and privileged access management. Identity analytics utilize big data, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to ingest and analyze huge amount of data and refine that data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to detect and react to quickly access. Identity Analytics provides enterprises with the ability to define and manage roles and automate critical identity-based controls. When the roles are defined, certified, and assigned, the identity analytics solution delivers scalable and viable identity governance and analytical solution during the user access lifecycle

Rise in adoption by enterprises to improve their identity and access management systems, growth in need of ensuring adaptive access certification by the enterprises, and increase in awareness about regulation and compliance management are some of the major factors that drive the global identity analytics market growth. In addition, surge in cases of data breaches and identity-related frauds are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, increase in complexity of the IT infrastructure and slow adoption of identity analytics solutions in the underdeveloped regions are the major factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, adoption of AI, machine learning technologies in identity analytics solutions, and rise in demand for mobility solutions and surge in identity theft are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

The global identity analytics market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, analytics type, industry verticals, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Based on deployment, it is fragmented into on-premise and cloud. Depending on organization size, it is segregated into small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on analytics type, it is classified into descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. By industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, telecom & IT, government, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others. Based on region, the identity analytics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global identity analytics market is dominated by key players such as Evidian, Gurucul, Hitachi Id Systems, Happiest Minds, LogRhythm, ID analytics (Symantec), Verint Systems, NetIQ (Microfocus), Microsoft, and Oracle.

