Hosting Infrastructure Services Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2019-2029

A recent market study published by XploreMR “Hosting Infrastructure Services: The Cloud of Certainty” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the hosting infrastructure services market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the hosting infrastructure services market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the hosting infrastructure services market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the hosting infrastructure services market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the hosting infrastructure services market. This section also highlights the key inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the hosting infrastructure services market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides the key trends that are expected to substantially impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations, key competition mapping, and veterinary health market outlook, which is likely to have a significant impact on the hosting infrastructure services market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the key inclusions of the report. It includes the product adoption & usage analysis, product timeline, regulatory assessment, reimbursement scenario, pipeline assessment & opportunity analysis, and manufacture strategies for market expansion.

Chapter 05 – Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the hosting infrastructure services market between the forecast period of 2013-2028. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical hosting infrastructure services market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2018 – 2019), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2018 – 2028).

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the hosting infrastructure services market during the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the hosting infrastructure services market. This chapter also highlights the key dynamics of the hosting infrastructure services market, which include the drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will enable readers to understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the hosting infrastructure services market.

Chapter 07 – Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast 2018 – 2028, By Deployment

With regards to the deployment, the global hosting infrastructure services market has been segregated into hybrid cloud, public cloud, and private cloud. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the hosting infrastructure services market and market attractiveness analysis based on the deployment segment.

Chapter 08 – Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, By Service

A detailed analysis about the types of hosting infrastructure services in the hosting infrastructure services market has been explained in this chapter. On the basis of service, the global hosting infrastructure services market has been segmented into managed hosting, colocation services, hybrid hosting, shared hosting, website hosting, virtual dedicated servers, and virtual private servers. In this chapter, readers can find information about the market attractive analysis based on service.

Chapter 09 – Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, By Enterprise Size

This chapter provides details about the hosting infrastructure services market on the basis of enterprise size. With respect to the enterprise size, the global hosting infrastructure services market has been segregated into Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the enterprise size.

Chapter 10 – Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, By Vertical

This chapter provides details about the hosting infrastructure services market on the basis of vertical. By vertical, the global hosting infrastructure services market has been segmented into healthcare & life science, energy & utilities, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, government & public sector, manufacturing, and media & entertainment, among other verticals. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on vertical.

Chapter 11 – Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, By Cloud Service Type

A detailed analysis about the cloud service type of hosting infrastructure services in the hosting infrastructure services market has been explained in this chapter. On the basis of cloud service type, the global hosting infrastructure services market has been segregated into IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. In this chapter, readers can find information about the market attractive analysis based on the cloud service type.

Chapter 12 – Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, By Region

This chapter explains how the hosting infrastructure services market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America hosting infrastructure services market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on the service, applications, and countries in North America.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America hosting infrastructure services market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the hosting infrastructure services market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 – Europe Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Important growth prospects of the hosting infrastructure services market based on its applications in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – South Asia Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are among the leading countries in the South Asia region, which are among the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia hosting infrastructure services market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia hosting infrastructure services market during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 17 –East Asia Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter highlights the growth of the hosting infrastructure services market in the East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the hosting infrastructure services market in East Asia.

Chapter 18 – Oceania Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania hosting infrastructure services market.

Chapter 19 – MEA Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter provides information about how the hosting infrastructure services market will grow in the major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the hosting infrastructure services market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the hosting infrastructure services market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report Internap Network Services Corporation; Zayo Group Holdings Inc.; AT&T Inc.; CenturyLink, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Level 3 Communications; Colt Technology Services Group Limited; Microsoft Corporation; CoreSite Realty Corporation; NetApp, Inc.; Google Inc.; Rackspace Inc.; NTT Communications Corporation; and Equinix Inc., among other hosting infrastructure services and solution providers.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the hosting infrastructure services market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the hosting infrastructure services market.

