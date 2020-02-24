Global Oracle Services Market 2020 Size, Share, Statistics, Segmentation, Top Players, Regions, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Oracle Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oracle Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

NTT Data Services

Infosys

Deloitte

Accenture

Capgemini

Wipro

TCS

Fujitsu

Cognizant

DXC Technology

GNC Consulting

HCL Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Yash Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Service

Consulting Service

Financial Service

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail & CPG

Telecom & IT

Life Sciences & Healthcare

Public Sector

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oracle Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oracle Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oracle Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oracle Services Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oracle Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud Service

1.4.3 Consulting Service

1.4.4 Financial Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oracle Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Retail & CPG

1.5.4 Telecom & IT

1.5.5 Life Sciences & Healthcare

1.5.6 Public Sector

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Oracle Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Oracle Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oracle Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Oracle Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Oracle Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Oracle Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Oracle Services Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Oracle Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Oracle Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oracle Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Oracle Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Oracle Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Oracle Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Oracle Services Revenue in 2019

3.3 Oracle Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Oracle Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Oracle Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Oracle Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oracle Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Oracle Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Oracle Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oracle Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Oracle Services Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Oracle Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Oracle Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Oracle Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Oracle Services Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Oracle Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Oracle Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Oracle Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Oracle Services Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Oracle Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Oracle Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Oracle Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Oracle Services Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Oracle Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Oracle Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Oracle Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Oracle Services Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Oracle Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Oracle Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Oracle Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Oracle Services Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Oracle Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Oracle Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Oracle Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Oracle Services Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Oracle Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Oracle Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Oracle Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Oracle

13.1.1 Oracle Company Details

13.1.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Oracle Oracle Services Introduction

13.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Oracle Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.2 NTT Data Services

13.2.1 NTT Data Services Company Details

13.2.2 NTT Data Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 NTT Data Services Oracle Services Introduction

13.2.4 NTT Data Services Revenue in Oracle Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 NTT Data Services Recent Development

13.3 Infosys

13.3.1 Infosys Company Details

13.3.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Infosys Oracle Services Introduction

13.3.4 Infosys Revenue in Oracle Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Infosys Recent Development

13.4 Deloitte

13.4.1 Deloitte Company Details

13.4.2 Deloitte Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Deloitte Oracle Services Introduction

13.4.4 Deloitte Revenue in Oracle Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Deloitte Recent Development

13.5 Accenture

13.5.1 Accenture Company Details

13.5.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Accenture Oracle Services Introduction

13.5.4 Accenture Revenue in Oracle Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.6 Capgemini

13.6.1 Capgemini Company Details

13.6.2 Capgemini Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Capgemini Oracle Services Introduction

13.6.4 Capgemini Revenue in Oracle Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Capgemini Recent Development

13.7 Wipro

13.7.1 Wipro Company Details

13.7.2 Wipro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Wipro Oracle Services Introduction

13.7.4 Wipro Revenue in Oracle Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Wipro Recent Development

13.8 TCS

13.8.1 TCS Company Details

13.8.2 TCS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 TCS Oracle Services Introduction

13.8.4 TCS Revenue in Oracle Services Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 TCS Recent Development

13.9 Fujitsu

13.9.1 Fujitsu Company Details

13.9.2 Fujitsu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Fujitsu Oracle Services Introduction

13.9.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Oracle Services Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

13.10 Cognizant

13.10.1 Cognizant Company Details

13.10.2 Cognizant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Cognizant Oracle Services Introduction

13.10.4 Cognizant Revenue in Oracle Services Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Cognizant Recent Development

13.11 DXC Technology

10.11.1 DXC Technology Company Details

10.11.2 DXC Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 DXC Technology Oracle Services Introduction

10.11.4 DXC Technology Revenue in Oracle Services Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 DXC Technology Recent Development

13.12 GNC Consulting

10.12.1 GNC Consulting Company Details

10.12.2 GNC Consulting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 GNC Consulting Oracle Services Introduction

10.12.4 GNC Consulting Revenue in Oracle Services Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 GNC Consulting Recent Development

13.13 HCL Technologies

10.13.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

10.13.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 HCL Technologies Oracle Services Introduction

10.13.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Oracle Services Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

13.14 Tech Mahindra

10.14.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details

10.14.2 Tech Mahindra Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Tech Mahindra Oracle Services Introduction

10.14.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in Oracle Services Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development

13.15 Yash Technologies

10.15.1 Yash Technologies Company Details

10.15.2 Yash Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Yash Technologies Oracle Services Introduction

10.15.4 Yash Technologies Revenue in Oracle Services Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Yash Technologies Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

