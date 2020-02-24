Global Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Analysis 2020 Size, Share, Regional Outlook, Top Players, Services and Solution, Demand and Industry Forecast to 2026
This report focuses on the global Next-generation Organic Solar Cell status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-generation Organic Solar Cell development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
ARMOR Group
AGC
Heliatek
Mitsubishi Chemical
Belectric
Henkel
Sunew
Advent Technologies Inc
Sumitomo Chemical
Toshiba
Heraeus
BASF
DisaSolar
EMD Performance Materials
Infinity PV ApS
ENI
Raynergy Tek Incorporation
NanoFlex Power Corporation
Solar Windows Technologies
Mekoprint
Kolon Industries
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction)
Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (DSSC)
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Wearable Device
Architecture & Building Integration
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Next-generation Organic Solar Cell status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Next-generation Organic Solar Cell development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next-generation Organic Solar Cell are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction)
1.4.3 Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (DSSC)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Consumer Electronics
1.5.3 Wearable Device
1.5.4 Architecture & Building Integration
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Historic Market Share by Regions (2018-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Revenue by Players (2019-2020)
3.2 Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market
3.5 Key Players Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Funding/Investment Analysis
3.6 Global Key Players Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Valuation & Market Capitalization
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4.2 Global Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5.2 Global Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Four: Global Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Type (2019-2026)
Chapter Five: Global Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Application (2019-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Forecast (2019-2026)
6.2 Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Forecast (2019-2026)
7.2 Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Forecast (2019-2026)
8.2 Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Forecast (2019-2026)
9.2 Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Forecast (2019-2026)
10.2 Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Forecast (2019-2026)
11.2 Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Forecast (2019-2026)
12.2 Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 ARMOR Group
13.1.1 ARMOR Group Company Details
13.1.2 ARMOR Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 ARMOR Group Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
13.1.4 ARMOR Group Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
13.1.5 ARMOR Group Recent Development
13.2 AGC
13.2.1 AGC Company Details
13.2.2 AGC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 AGC Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
13.2.4 AGC Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
13.2.5 AGC Recent Development
13.3 Heliatek
13.3.1 Heliatek Company Details
13.3.2 Heliatek Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Heliatek Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
13.3.4 Heliatek Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
13.3.5 Heliatek Recent Development
13.4 Mitsubishi Chemical
13.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Company Details
13.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
13.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
13.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development
13.5 Belectric
13.5.1 Belectric Company Details
13.5.2 Belectric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Belectric Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
13.5.4 Belectric Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
13.5.5 Belectric Recent Development
13.6 Henkel
13.6.1 Henkel Company Details
13.6.2 Henkel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Henkel Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
13.6.4 Henkel Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
13.6.5 Henkel Recent Development
13.7 Sunew
13.7.1 Sunew Company Details
13.7.2 Sunew Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Sunew Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
13.7.4 Sunew Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
13.7.5 Sunew Recent Development
13.8 Advent Technologies Inc
13.8.1 Advent Technologies Inc Company Details
13.8.2 Advent Technologies Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Advent Technologies Inc Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
13.8.4 Advent Technologies Inc Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
13.8.5 Advent Technologies Inc Recent Development
13.9 Sumitomo Chemical
13.9.1 Sumitomo Chemical Company Details
13.9.2 Sumitomo Chemical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Sumitomo Chemical Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
13.9.4 Sumitomo Chemical Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
13.9.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development
13.10 Toshiba
13.10.1 Toshiba Company Details
13.10.2 Toshiba Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Toshiba Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
13.10.4 Toshiba Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
13.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development
13.11 Heraeus
10.11.1 Heraeus Company Details
10.11.2 Heraeus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Heraeus Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
10.11.4 Heraeus Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
10.11.5 Heraeus Recent Development
13.12 BASF
10.12.1 BASF Company Details
10.12.2 BASF Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 BASF Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
10.12.4 BASF Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
10.12.5 BASF Recent Development
13.13 DisaSolar
10.13.1 DisaSolar Company Details
10.13.2 DisaSolar Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 DisaSolar Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
10.13.4 DisaSolar Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
10.13.5 DisaSolar Recent Development
13.14 EMD Performance Materials
10.14.1 EMD Performance Materials Company Details
10.14.2 EMD Performance Materials Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 EMD Performance Materials Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
10.14.4 EMD Performance Materials Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
10.14.5 EMD Performance Materials Recent Development
13.15 Infinity PV ApS
10.15.1 Infinity PV ApS Company Details
10.15.2 Infinity PV ApS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Infinity PV ApS Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
10.15.4 Infinity PV ApS Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
10.15.5 Infinity PV ApS Recent Development
13.16 ENI
10.16.1 ENI Company Details
10.16.2 ENI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 ENI Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
10.16.4 ENI Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
10.16.5 ENI Recent Development
13.17 Raynergy Tek Incorporation
10.17.1 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Company Details
10.17.2 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
10.17.4 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
10.17.5 Raynergy Tek Incorporation Recent Development
13.18 NanoFlex Power Corporation
10.18.1 NanoFlex Power Corporation Company Details
10.18.2 NanoFlex Power Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 NanoFlex Power Corporation Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
10.18.4 NanoFlex Power Corporation Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
10.18.5 NanoFlex Power Corporation Recent Development
13.19 Solar Windows Technologies
10.19.1 Solar Windows Technologies Company Details
10.19.2 Solar Windows Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 Solar Windows Technologies Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
10.19.4 Solar Windows Technologies Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
10.19.5 Solar Windows Technologies Recent Development
13.20 Mekoprint
10.20.1 Mekoprint Company Details
10.20.2 Mekoprint Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 Mekoprint Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
10.20.4 Mekoprint Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
10.20.5 Mekoprint Recent Development
13.21 Kolon Industries
10.21.1 Kolon Industries Company Details
10.21.2 Kolon Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 Kolon Industries Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Introduction
10.21.4 Kolon Industries Revenue in Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Business (2019-2020))
10.21.5 Kolon Industries Recent Development
Chapter Fourteen: Market Dynamics
14.1 Drivers
14.2 Challenges
14.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
14.4 Market Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis
Chapter Fifteen: Key Findings in This Report
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
