Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size, Share, Regional Airlines, Top Companies, Present Scenario, Industry Outlook 2020, Demand & Forecast to 2026
This report focuses on the global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
SAP SE
Automatic Data Processing
Ultimate Software Group
Microsoft
Oracle Corporation
Workday
Ceridian HCM
Kronos
Infor
IBM
Cornerstone OnDemand
Paycom Software
Intuit
SumTotal Systems
Sage
Epicor Software
Accenture
Workforce Software
Zenefits
Ramco Systems
EPAY Systems
PeopleStrategy
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Talent Acquisition
Talent Management
HR Core Administration
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
Retail/Wholesale
Professional/Technical Services
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Talent Acquisition
1.4.3 Talent Management
1.4.4 HR Core Administration
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Financial Services
1.5.3 Retail/Wholesale
1.5.4 Professional/Technical Services
1.5.5 Manufacturing
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Revenue in 2019
3.3 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 SAP SE
13.1.1 SAP SE Company Details
13.1.2 SAP SE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 SAP SE Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
13.1.4 SAP SE Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 SAP SE Recent Development
13.2 Automatic Data Processing
13.2.1 Automatic Data Processing Company Details
13.2.2 Automatic Data Processing Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Automatic Data Processing Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
13.2.4 Automatic Data Processing Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Automatic Data Processing Recent Development
13.3 Ultimate Software Group
13.3.1 Ultimate Software Group Company Details
13.3.2 Ultimate Software Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Ultimate Software Group Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
13.3.4 Ultimate Software Group Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Ultimate Software Group Recent Development
13.4 Microsoft
13.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Microsoft Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
13.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.5 Oracle Corporation
13.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
13.5.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Oracle Corporation Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
13.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
13.6 Workday
13.6.1 Workday Company Details
13.6.2 Workday Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
13.6.4 Workday Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Workday Recent Development
13.7 Ceridian HCM
13.7.1 Ceridian HCM Company Details
13.7.2 Ceridian HCM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Ceridian HCM Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
13.7.4 Ceridian HCM Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Ceridian HCM Recent Development
13.8 Kronos
13.8.1 Kronos Company Details
13.8.2 Kronos Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Kronos Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
13.8.4 Kronos Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Kronos Recent Development
13.9 Infor
13.9.1 Infor Company Details
13.9.2 Infor Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Infor Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
13.9.4 Infor Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Infor Recent Development
13.10 IBM
13.10.1 IBM Company Details
13.10.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 IBM Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
13.10.4 IBM Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 IBM Recent Development
13.11 Cornerstone OnDemand
10.11.1 Cornerstone OnDemand Company Details
10.11.2 Cornerstone OnDemand Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Cornerstone OnDemand Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
10.11.4 Cornerstone OnDemand Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Recent Development
13.12 Paycom Software
10.12.1 Paycom Software Company Details
10.12.2 Paycom Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Paycom Software Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
10.12.4 Paycom Software Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Paycom Software Recent Development
13.13 Intuit
10.13.1 Intuit Company Details
10.13.2 Intuit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Intuit Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
10.13.4 Intuit Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Intuit Recent Development
13.14 SumTotal Systems
10.14.1 SumTotal Systems Company Details
10.14.2 SumTotal Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 SumTotal Systems Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
10.14.4 SumTotal Systems Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 SumTotal Systems Recent Development
13.15 Sage
10.15.1 Sage Company Details
10.15.2 Sage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Sage Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
10.15.4 Sage Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Sage Recent Development
13.16 Epicor Software
10.16.1 Epicor Software Company Details
10.16.2 Epicor Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Epicor Software Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
10.16.4 Epicor Software Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Epicor Software Recent Development
13.17 Accenture
10.17.1 Accenture Company Details
10.17.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Accenture Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
10.17.4 Accenture Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.18 Workforce Software
10.18.1 Workforce Software Company Details
10.18.2 Workforce Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 Workforce Software Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
10.18.4 Workforce Software Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Workforce Software Recent Development
13.19 Zenefits
10.19.1 Zenefits Company Details
10.19.2 Zenefits Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 Zenefits Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
10.19.4 Zenefits Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Zenefits Recent Development
13.20 Ramco Systems
10.20.1 Ramco Systems Company Details
10.20.2 Ramco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 Ramco Systems Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
10.20.4 Ramco Systems Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Ramco Systems Recent Development
13.21 EPAY Systems
10.21.1 EPAY Systems Company Details
10.21.2 EPAY Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 EPAY Systems Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
10.21.4 EPAY Systems Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 EPAY Systems Recent Development
13.22 PeopleStrategy
10.22.1 PeopleStrategy Company Details
10.22.2 PeopleStrategy Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.22.3 PeopleStrategy Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Introduction
10.22.4 PeopleStrategy Revenue in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 PeopleStrategy Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
