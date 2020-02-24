Global Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Ready to Boost Due To New Technological Advancements Outlook by 2025
Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market valued approximately USD 22.01 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.57% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors predicted to augment the markets are increasing business associations, acquisitions & partnerships, compliance mandates & government regulations, escalating usage of data, rising espousal of these solutions by various firms, growing no. of industries that need to avoid non-compliance with the government and corporate regulations.
The major market player included in this report are:
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)
SAP SE
Maclear
Thomson Reuters
Dell EMC
Wolters Kluwer
IBM Corporation
MetricStream Inc.
Bwise
SAS Institute, Inc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
By Component:
– Services
– Solutions
By Software:
– Compliance Management
– Audit Management
– Policy Management
– Risk Management
– Incident Management
By Services:
– Consulting
– Support
– Integration
By Enterprise Type:
– Small & Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)
– Large Enterprise
By Vertical:
– Retail
– Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
– Healthcare
– Manufacturing
– IT & Telecom
– Consumer Goods
– Others
