Global Cloud Managed Services Market Size Expected To Reach USD 82.4 Billion by 2025, At a Growth Of 14.8 % CAGR

Global Cloud Managed Services Market to reach USD 82.4 billion by 2025.Global Cloud Managed Services Market valued approximately USD 23.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.8 % over the forecast period 2017-2025 Increasing ICT spending and growing trend of big data analytics, increasing adoption of managed services by SMEs, and need for companies to focus on their core business are the major drivers of this market.

Private cloud-based deployments are gaining high traction in the market as it provides better control of the data and can reduce the risk of loss of data and issues connected to the regulatory compliance. Moreover, due its seamless benefits such as organization control, cost and energy efficiency, and improved reliability, companies prefer to deploy private cloud in their environment.

The major market player included in this report are:

Cisco System

IBM

Ericsson.

Accenture PLC

Verizon Communications Inc.

NTT Data Corporation.

CenturyLink

China Huaxin.

Fujitsu Limited.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Private

– Public

By Industry:

– Telecom & IT

– Government & Education

– BFSI

– Retail & Consumer

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing & Automotive

– Others

