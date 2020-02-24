Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size, Share, Statistics, Business Model, Opportunities, Industry Outlook 2020, Service Provider, Future Prospects & Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Asset Liability Management (ALM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Asset Liability Management (ALM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

IBM

SAP SE

Infosys

FIS

Finastra

Fiserv

Moody’s

Wolters Kluwer

Polaris Consulting & Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Services

Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Banks

Brokers

Specialty Finance

Wealth Advisors

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Asset Liability Management (ALM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Asset Liability Management (ALM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Asset Liability Management (ALM) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Asset Liability Management (ALM) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Services

1.4.3 Solutions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Banks

1.5.3 Brokers

1.5.4 Specialty Finance

1.5.5 Wealth Advisors

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Asset Liability Management (ALM) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Asset Liability Management (ALM) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Asset Liability Management (ALM) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Asset Liability Management (ALM) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Asset Liability Management (ALM) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Asset Liability Management (ALM) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Asset Liability Management (ALM) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Oracle

13.1.1 Oracle Company Details

13.1.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Oracle Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction

13.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.2 IBM

13.2.1 IBM Company Details

13.2.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 IBM Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction

13.2.4 IBM Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 IBM Recent Development

13.3 SAP SE

13.3.1 SAP SE Company Details

13.3.2 SAP SE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 SAP SE Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction

13.3.4 SAP SE Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 SAP SE Recent Development

13.4 Infosys

13.4.1 Infosys Company Details

13.4.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Infosys Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction

13.4.4 Infosys Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Infosys Recent Development

13.5 FIS

13.5.1 FIS Company Details

13.5.2 FIS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 FIS Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction

13.5.4 FIS Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 FIS Recent Development

13.6 Finastra

13.6.1 Finastra Company Details

13.6.2 Finastra Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Finastra Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction

13.6.4 Finastra Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Finastra Recent Development

13.7 Fiserv

13.7.1 Fiserv Company Details

13.7.2 Fiserv Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Fiserv Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction

13.7.4 Fiserv Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Fiserv Recent Development

13.8 Moody’s

13.8.1 Moody’s Company Details

13.8.2 Moody’s Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Moody’s Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction

13.8.4 Moody’s Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Moody’s Recent Development

13.9 Wolters Kluwer

13.9.1 Wolters Kluwer Company Details

13.9.2 Wolters Kluwer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Wolters Kluwer Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction

13.9.4 Wolters Kluwer Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Wolters Kluwer Recent Development

13.10 Polaris Consulting & Services

13.10.1 Polaris Consulting & Services Company Details

13.10.2 Polaris Consulting & Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Polaris Consulting & Services Asset Liability Management (ALM) Introduction

13.10.4 Polaris Consulting & Services Revenue in Asset Liability Management (ALM) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Polaris Consulting & Services Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

