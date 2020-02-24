Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size and Forecast to 2026: Industry Analysis by Types, Top Vendors, Regions, Demand & Outlook 2020
This report focuses on the global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
SGS Group
Bureau Veritas
Dekra Certification
Intertek
TUV SUD
Eurofins Scientific
DNV GL
TUV Rheinland
UL LLC
ALS Limited
TUV Nord Group
Mistras Group
SAI Global
BSI Group
Exova Group
Applus+
Avomeen Analytical Services
Envigo
Medistri
Aptar Pharma (Gateway Analytical)
Kiwa Inspecta
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
In-House
Outsourced
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace
Medical & Life Sciences
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 In-House
1.4.3 Outsourced
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Aerospace
1.5.3 Medical & Life Sciences
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue in 2019
3.3 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 SGS Group
13.1.1 SGS Group Company Details
13.1.2 SGS Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 SGS Group Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
13.1.4 SGS Group Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 SGS Group Recent Development
13.2 Bureau Veritas
13.2.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details
13.2.2 Bureau Veritas Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Bureau Veritas Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
13.2.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development
13.3 Dekra Certification
13.3.1 Dekra Certification Company Details
13.3.2 Dekra Certification Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Dekra Certification Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
13.3.4 Dekra Certification Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Dekra Certification Recent Development
13.4 Intertek
13.4.1 Intertek Company Details
13.4.2 Intertek Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Intertek Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
13.4.4 Intertek Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Intertek Recent Development
13.5 TUV SUD
13.5.1 TUV SUD Company Details
13.5.2 TUV SUD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 TUV SUD Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
13.5.4 TUV SUD Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 TUV SUD Recent Development
13.6 Eurofins Scientific
13.6.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details
13.6.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Eurofins Scientific Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
13.6.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development
13.7 DNV GL
13.7.1 DNV GL Company Details
13.7.2 DNV GL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 DNV GL Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
13.7.4 DNV GL Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 DNV GL Recent Development
13.8 TUV Rheinland
13.8.1 TUV Rheinland Company Details
13.8.2 TUV Rheinland Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 TUV Rheinland Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
13.8.4 TUV Rheinland Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 TUV Rheinland Recent Development
13.9 UL LLC
13.9.1 UL LLC Company Details
13.9.2 UL LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 UL LLC Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
13.9.4 UL LLC Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 UL LLC Recent Development
13.10 ALS Limited
13.10.1 ALS Limited Company Details
13.10.2 ALS Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 ALS Limited Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
13.10.4 ALS Limited Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 ALS Limited Recent Development
13.11 TUV Nord Group
10.11.1 TUV Nord Group Company Details
10.11.2 TUV Nord Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 TUV Nord Group Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
10.11.4 TUV Nord Group Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 TUV Nord Group Recent Development
13.12 Mistras Group
10.12.1 Mistras Group Company Details
10.12.2 Mistras Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Mistras Group Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
10.12.4 Mistras Group Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Mistras Group Recent Development
13.13 SAI Global
10.13.1 SAI Global Company Details
10.13.2 SAI Global Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 SAI Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
10.13.4 SAI Global Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 SAI Global Recent Development
13.14 BSI Group
10.14.1 BSI Group Company Details
10.14.2 BSI Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 BSI Group Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
10.14.4 BSI Group Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 BSI Group Recent Development
13.15 Exova Group
10.15.1 Exova Group Company Details
10.15.2 Exova Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Exova Group Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
10.15.4 Exova Group Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Exova Group Recent Development
13.16 Applus+
10.16.1 Applus+ Company Details
10.16.2 Applus+ Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Applus+ Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
10.16.4 Applus+ Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Applus+ Recent Development
13.17 Avomeen Analytical Services
10.17.1 Avomeen Analytical Services Company Details
10.17.2 Avomeen Analytical Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Avomeen Analytical Services Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
10.17.4 Avomeen Analytical Services Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Avomeen Analytical Services Recent Development
13.18 Envigo
10.18.1 Envigo Company Details
10.18.2 Envigo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 Envigo Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
10.18.4 Envigo Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Envigo Recent Development
13.19 Medistri
10.19.1 Medistri Company Details
10.19.2 Medistri Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 Medistri Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
10.19.4 Medistri Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Medistri Recent Development
13.20 Aptar Pharma (Gateway Analytical)
10.20.1 Aptar Pharma (Gateway Analytical) Company Details
10.20.2 Aptar Pharma (Gateway Analytical) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 Aptar Pharma (Gateway Analytical) Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
10.20.4 Aptar Pharma (Gateway Analytical) Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Aptar Pharma (Gateway Analytical) Recent Development
13.21 Kiwa Inspecta
10.21.1 Kiwa Inspecta Company Details
10.21.2 Kiwa Inspecta Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 Kiwa Inspecta Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction
10.21.4 Kiwa Inspecta Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Kiwa Inspecta Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
