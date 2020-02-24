Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size and Forecast to 2026: Industry Analysis by Types, Top Vendors, Regions, Demand & Outlook 2020

This report focuses on the global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

SGS Group

Bureau Veritas

Dekra Certification

Intertek

TUV SUD

Eurofins Scientific

DNV GL

TUV Rheinland

UL LLC

ALS Limited

TUV Nord Group

Mistras Group

SAI Global

BSI Group

Exova Group

Applus+

Avomeen Analytical Services

Envigo

Medistri

Aptar Pharma (Gateway Analytical)

Kiwa Inspecta

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In-House

Outsourced

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace

Medical & Life Sciences

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 In-House

1.4.3 Outsourced

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Aerospace

1.5.3 Medical & Life Sciences

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue in 2019

3.3 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 SGS Group

13.1.1 SGS Group Company Details

13.1.2 SGS Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 SGS Group Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.1.4 SGS Group Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 SGS Group Recent Development

13.2 Bureau Veritas

13.2.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details

13.2.2 Bureau Veritas Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Bureau Veritas Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.2.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development

13.3 Dekra Certification

13.3.1 Dekra Certification Company Details

13.3.2 Dekra Certification Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Dekra Certification Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.3.4 Dekra Certification Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Dekra Certification Recent Development

13.4 Intertek

13.4.1 Intertek Company Details

13.4.2 Intertek Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Intertek Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.4.4 Intertek Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Intertek Recent Development

13.5 TUV SUD

13.5.1 TUV SUD Company Details

13.5.2 TUV SUD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 TUV SUD Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.5.4 TUV SUD Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 TUV SUD Recent Development

13.6 Eurofins Scientific

13.6.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

13.6.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Eurofins Scientific Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.6.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development

13.7 DNV GL

13.7.1 DNV GL Company Details

13.7.2 DNV GL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 DNV GL Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.7.4 DNV GL Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 DNV GL Recent Development

13.8 TUV Rheinland

13.8.1 TUV Rheinland Company Details

13.8.2 TUV Rheinland Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 TUV Rheinland Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.8.4 TUV Rheinland Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 TUV Rheinland Recent Development

13.9 UL LLC

13.9.1 UL LLC Company Details

13.9.2 UL LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 UL LLC Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.9.4 UL LLC Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 UL LLC Recent Development

13.10 ALS Limited

13.10.1 ALS Limited Company Details

13.10.2 ALS Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 ALS Limited Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.10.4 ALS Limited Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 ALS Limited Recent Development

13.11 TUV Nord Group

10.11.1 TUV Nord Group Company Details

10.11.2 TUV Nord Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 TUV Nord Group Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

10.11.4 TUV Nord Group Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 TUV Nord Group Recent Development

13.12 Mistras Group

10.12.1 Mistras Group Company Details

10.12.2 Mistras Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Mistras Group Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

10.12.4 Mistras Group Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Mistras Group Recent Development

13.13 SAI Global

10.13.1 SAI Global Company Details

10.13.2 SAI Global Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 SAI Global Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

10.13.4 SAI Global Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 SAI Global Recent Development

13.14 BSI Group

10.14.1 BSI Group Company Details

10.14.2 BSI Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 BSI Group Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

10.14.4 BSI Group Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 BSI Group Recent Development

13.15 Exova Group

10.15.1 Exova Group Company Details

10.15.2 Exova Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Exova Group Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

10.15.4 Exova Group Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Exova Group Recent Development

13.16 Applus+

10.16.1 Applus+ Company Details

10.16.2 Applus+ Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Applus+ Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

10.16.4 Applus+ Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Applus+ Recent Development

13.17 Avomeen Analytical Services

10.17.1 Avomeen Analytical Services Company Details

10.17.2 Avomeen Analytical Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Avomeen Analytical Services Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

10.17.4 Avomeen Analytical Services Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Avomeen Analytical Services Recent Development

13.18 Envigo

10.18.1 Envigo Company Details

10.18.2 Envigo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Envigo Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

10.18.4 Envigo Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Envigo Recent Development

13.19 Medistri

10.19.1 Medistri Company Details

10.19.2 Medistri Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Medistri Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

10.19.4 Medistri Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Medistri Recent Development

13.20 Aptar Pharma (Gateway Analytical)

10.20.1 Aptar Pharma (Gateway Analytical) Company Details

10.20.2 Aptar Pharma (Gateway Analytical) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Aptar Pharma (Gateway Analytical) Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

10.20.4 Aptar Pharma (Gateway Analytical) Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Aptar Pharma (Gateway Analytical) Recent Development

13.21 Kiwa Inspecta

10.21.1 Kiwa Inspecta Company Details

10.21.2 Kiwa Inspecta Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Kiwa Inspecta Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

10.21.4 Kiwa Inspecta Revenue in Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Kiwa Inspecta Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

