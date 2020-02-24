Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Report Explores Share, Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2025
This research study added to the broad database of Facto Market Insights focusing on the indoor entertainment centers delivers an in-depth outlook to present information about executive summary and key performance indicators. The availability of crucial statistics such as market revenue, market size, Y-o-Y growth, regional market share etc., will be included in the assessment for gaining better insight about the indoor entertainment centers market during the forecast period.
Get a Sample PDF of this Market Report at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/sample/220
Family/indoor entertainment centers (FEC) are miniature indoor/outdoor amusement parks marketed toward families with small children to teenagers, and often are entirely indoors or associated with a larger operation such as a theme park. It offers a wide variety of entertainment activities for all age groups. FEC’s usually cater to sub-regional markets of larger metropolitan areas and are generally small compared to full-scale amusement parks, with fewer attractions, a lower per-person per-hour cost to consumers than traditional amusement parks. FEC’s are more preferred as an entertainment and leisure option by families over the outdoor entertainment centers, as the environmental factors and climate changes do not affect any fun time or experience of the customers.
The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented based on visitor demographics, facility size, attendance, revenue source, application, type, and region. In terms of visitor demographics, the market is categorized into families with children (0-9), families with children (9-12), teenagers (12-18), young adults (18-24), and adults (Ages 24+). Based on facility size, it is divided into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and over 30 acres. Based on attendance, it is categorized into 0-25,000, 25,001-50,000, 50,001-100,000, 100,001-250,000, 250,001-500,000, 500,001-1.25 million, and 1.25 million-4 million, and over 4 million. Based on revenue source, it is classified into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others.
Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/report/220/family-indoor-entertainment-centers-market-amr
In terms of application, the market is classified into arcade studios, AR and VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into children’s entertainment centers (CECs), children’s edutainment centers (CEDCs), adult entertainment centers (AECs), and location-based entertainment centers (LBECs). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is dominated by Dave & Buster’s, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Cinergy Entertainment, KidZania, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, The Walt Disney Company, Lucky Strike Entertainment, FunCity, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and LEGOLAND Discovery Center.
Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Key Market Segments:
By Visitor Demographics
Families with Children (0-9)
Families with Children (9-12)
Teenagers (12-18)
Young Adults (18-24)
Adults (Ages 24+)
By Facility Size
Up to 5,000 sq. ft.
5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft.
10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft.
20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft.
1 to 10 Acres
11 to 30 Acres
Over 30 Acres
By Attendance
0-25,000
25,001-50,000
50,001-100,000
100,001-250,000
250,001-500,000
500,001-1.25 Million
1.25 Million-4 Million
Over 4 Million
By Revenue Source
Entry Fees & Ticket Sales
Food & Beverage
Merchandising
Advertisement
Others
By Applications
Arcade Studios
AR and VR Gaming Zones
Physical Play Activities
Skill/Competition Games
Others
By Type
Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)
Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)
Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)
Location-based Entertainment Centers (LBECs)
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Denmark
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Singapore
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players
Dave & Buster’s
CEC Entertainment, Inc.
Cinergy Entertainment
KidZania
Scene 75 Entertainment Centers,
The Walt Disney Company
Lucky Strike Entertainment
FunCity
Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
LEGOLAND Discovery Center
Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/enquiry/220
About Us
Facto Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.
Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With Facto Market Research, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.
Contact Us
United States
150 State St.
Suite 301
Albany, NY 12207
United States
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.factomarketinsights.com/
Tel: +1 518-300-1215
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Baru Nuts Market Perceptions Targeting Industrial Expansion Studied during the Forecast Period, 2019-2029 - February 24, 2020
- Global Formic Acid Market Likely to Impose Positive Growth Trend during 2019-2027 - February 24, 2020
- Smart Grid Market: Surging Demand Motivated by Modernization Set to Uphold Higher Revenue - February 24, 2020