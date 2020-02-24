Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Report Explores Share, Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2025

This research study added to the broad database of Facto Market Insights focusing on the indoor entertainment centers delivers an in-depth outlook to present information about executive summary and key performance indicators. The availability of crucial statistics such as market revenue, market size, Y-o-Y growth, regional market share etc., will be included in the assessment for gaining better insight about the indoor entertainment centers market during the forecast period.

Family/indoor entertainment centers (FEC) are miniature indoor/outdoor amusement parks marketed toward families with small children to teenagers, and often are entirely indoors or associated with a larger operation such as a theme park. It offers a wide variety of entertainment activities for all age groups. FEC’s usually cater to sub-regional markets of larger metropolitan areas and are generally small compared to full-scale amusement parks, with fewer attractions, a lower per-person per-hour cost to consumers than traditional amusement parks. FEC’s are more preferred as an entertainment and leisure option by families over the outdoor entertainment centers, as the environmental factors and climate changes do not affect any fun time or experience of the customers.

The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented based on visitor demographics, facility size, attendance, revenue source, application, type, and region. In terms of visitor demographics, the market is categorized into families with children (0-9), families with children (9-12), teenagers (12-18), young adults (18-24), and adults (Ages 24+). Based on facility size, it is divided into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and over 30 acres. Based on attendance, it is categorized into 0-25,000, 25,001-50,000, 50,001-100,000, 100,001-250,000, 250,001-500,000, 500,001-1.25 million, and 1.25 million-4 million, and over 4 million. Based on revenue source, it is classified into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others.

In terms of application, the market is classified into arcade studios, AR and VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into children’s entertainment centers (CECs), children’s edutainment centers (CEDCs), adult entertainment centers (AECs), and location-based entertainment centers (LBECs). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is dominated by Dave & Buster’s, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Cinergy Entertainment, KidZania, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, The Walt Disney Company, Lucky Strike Entertainment, FunCity, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and LEGOLAND Discovery Center.

Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Key Market Segments:

By Visitor Demographics

Families with Children (0-9)

Families with Children (9-12)

Teenagers (12-18)

Young Adults (18-24)

Adults (Ages 24+)

By Facility Size

Up to 5,000 sq. ft.

5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft.

10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft.

20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft.

1 to 10 Acres

11 to 30 Acres

Over 30 Acres

By Attendance

0-25,000

25,001-50,000

50,001-100,000

100,001-250,000

250,001-500,000

500,001-1.25 Million

1.25 Million-4 Million

Over 4 Million

By Revenue Source

Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

Food & Beverage

Merchandising

Advertisement

Others

By Applications

Arcade Studios

AR and VR Gaming Zones

Physical Play Activities

Skill/Competition Games

Others

By Type

Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)

Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

Location-based Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Denmark

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Dave & Buster’s

CEC Entertainment, Inc.

Cinergy Entertainment

KidZania

Scene 75 Entertainment Centers,

The Walt Disney Company

Lucky Strike Entertainment

FunCity

Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center

