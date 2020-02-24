Facade Market : Statistics, Facts and Figures, Share, Segmentation and Forecast by 2025

The global facades market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025 and account to US$ 197.3 Bn by the year 2025 from US$ 165.3 billion in 2017.

The global infrastructure & construction industry is witnessing a significant transformation in terms of investments, building materials and innovation of advanced materialized products impacting the structural aesthetics among others. The developing countries are investing substantially in order to enhance their residential and commercial infrastructures. Parallel to this factor, the builders and constructors are also opting for improved performance, low cost and durable products for the newer constructions and also for renovation works.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. ROCKWOOL International A/S

2. FunderMax GmbH

3. Enclos corp

4. Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

5. HansenGroup a/s

6. Aedas

7. Ykk AP America, Inc.

8. Schüco International KG

9. National Construction Enterprises, Inc.

10. Bouygues SA

