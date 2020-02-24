Esport Market Demand and Key Players by 2025: Modern Times Group, Faceit, CJ Corporation, Activision Blizzard, Turner Broadcasting System
The Esport market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
eSports can be termed as the electronic sports, professional video gaming or pro-gaming. It is an advanced form of competitive video gaming with competition at a professional level and in an organized format with a specific goal. The majority of the eSports played are team based games played in leagues or tournaments throughout the year.
The market is mainly driven by the increasing popularity of video games and growing awareness about esports.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Modern Times Group, Faceit, CJ Corporation, Activision Blizzard, Turner Broadcasting System, Valve Corporation, Hi Rez Studios, Nintendo, Electronic Arts, Gfinity, Alisports, Kabum, Gungho Online Entertainment, Wargaming Public, Rovio Entertainment
Market Segment by Type, covers
Real-time strategy (RTS)
First-person shooter (FPS)
Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA)
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Mobilehone & Tablet
PC
Video Game
Other
Table of Content:
1 Esport Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
2.1 Modern Times Group
2.1.1 Modern Times Group Details
2.1.2 Modern Times Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis
2.1.3 Modern Times Group SWOT Analysis
2.1.4 Modern Times Group Product and Services
2.1.5 Modern Times Group Esport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)
2.2 Faceit
2.2.1 Faceit Details
2.2.2 Faceit Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis
2.2.3 Faceit SWOT Analysis
2.2.4 Faceit Product and Services
2.2.5 Faceit Esport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)
2.3 CJ Corporation
2.3.1 CJ Corporation Details
2.3.2 CJ Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis
2.3.3 CJ Corporation SWOT Analysis
2.3.4 CJ Corporation Product and Services
2.3.5 CJ Corporation Esport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)
2.4 Activision Blizzard
3 Market Competition, by Players
4 Market Size by Regions
5 North America Esport Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Esport Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Esport Revenue by Countries
8 South America Esport Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Esport by Countries
10 Market Size Segment by Type
11 Global Esport Market Segment by Application
12 Global Esport Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
