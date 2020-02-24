Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Global Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

growth drivers and key restraints to help readers gain a better perspective of the global epoxidized soybean oil market. The report also profiles the leading market players and identifies their core competencies. The effect of Porter’s five forces on the overall market operations is evaluated as well.

Global Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market: Trends and Opportunities

Among the key end-use segments, the epoxidized soybean oil market is gaining maximum from the rising use of epoxidized soybean oil in food and beverages packaging. As the retail sector gears for spike in the demand for processed food, the significance of phthalate-free plasticizers food packaging will scale higher. This will create significant opportunities for the market in the beverage can coating segment as well. Epoxidized soybean oil is available at a lower cost and offers high flexibility and thermal stability. It is also an eco-friendly bio-plasticizer hence, considered to be a food-grade product. It is due to the same reason that epoxidized soybean oil is extensively used in the food and beverages industry for packaging of products.

By application, plasticizers will emerge as one of the key market segments. The segment includes PVA, PVC, and chlorinated rubber applications. The demand for epoxidized soyabean oil is thus considerably high in North America, wherein stringent environmental laws have compelled industries to lower dependence on phthalate plasticizers.

Also, soybean oil is most likely to remain the leading segment among raw materials due to its extensive use in the production of epoxidized soybean oil. This vegetable oil is derived from the seeds of soybean and is known to have many inedible applications besides its use in food products. Out of the many inedible applications, soybean oil acts as an excellent additive and stabilizer in plasticizers. Plasticizers become more reactive when epoxidized soybean oil is added. Soybean oil is widely available and is an eco-friendly alternative due to which it is also preferred by oleo chemical producers. Spurred by these factors, the global epoxidized soybean oil market will exhibit robust growth in the forecast period.

Global Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the European epoxidized soybean oil market will prove to be the most lucrative and faster growing. This trend is likely to continue through the course of the report’s forecast period. In addition, the increasing demand from France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Turkey, and the U.K., will seal Europe’s position as the dominant market for epoxidized soybean oil in the forthcoming years. The high demand for epoxidized soybean oil in Europe is ascribable to stringent environmental regulations in place in the European Union, which curbs the use of non-phthalate plasticizers in food and beverages packaging. Currently, Germany is one of the leading consumers of epoxidized soybean oil in the region and will continue to remain so through the forecast period.

Global Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market: Vendor Landscape

Among the companies who were able to establish strong foothold in the global epoxidized soybean oil market, Ferro Corporation (U.S.), Arkema SA (France), Galata Chemicals (U.S.), Hairma Chemicals (Gz) Ltd. (China), and The Chemical Company (U.S.), are a few of the prominent brands. The report analyzes their strengths and weaknesses using SWOT analysis, which also gives insights into the opportunities and threats they may face over the forecast period.

