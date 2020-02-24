Edge Computing Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2025

Facto Market Insights has skillfully compiled this latest research report titled Edge Computing Market, to its wide online repository. This assessment focusing on the edge computing market would deliver precise insight about different market factors such market size, revenue, growth forecast and competitive landscape during the period 2018 and 2025. Readers would be enlightened to receive high-data statistics that can be utilized for structuring future developments, with an aim to enhance revenue and contribute to the growth of the overall edge computing market.

Edge computing is a planned approach of computing for IoT environments, which provides IT resources such as computing power and storage capacity, to the data producing devices and sensors. The data processing in edge computing takes place at the edge of the network, which further helps in reducing the low-latency problems. Several industries such as public sector, manufacturing, retail, and others, have adopted edge computing solution to optimize their business operations through cost effective and real-time analytics.

The global edge computing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is categorized into services and solution. On the basis of application, it is classified into connected cars, smart grids, critical infrastructure monitoring, traffic management, environmental monitoring, augmented reality, assets tracking, security & surveillance, and others. By organization size, it is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into energy & utilities, government & public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, transportation, retail, telecom & IT, and others. Based on region, the edge computing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the edge computing market are Amazon Web Services (AWS), AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation, and others.

KEY BENEFITS

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global edge computing market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

• Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global edge computing market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

• Services

• Solution

BY APPLICATIONS

• Connected Cars

• Smart Grids

• Critical Infrastructure Monitoring

• Traffic Management

• Environmental Monitoring

• Augmented Reality

• Assets Tracking

• Security & surveillance

• Others

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

• Small & Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• Energy & Utilities

• Government & Public Sector

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Transportation

• Retail

• Telecom & IT

• Others

BY Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Amazon Web Services (AWS),

• AT&T Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Dell Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Microsoft Corporation

• Nokia Corporation

