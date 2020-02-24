Digital Process Automation Market Soar at 8.1% CAGR to 2025 | IBM, Dxc Technology, Oracle, Pegasystems, Opentext, Appian, Cognizant

Global Digital Process Automation Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Digital Process Automation market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 8571 million by 2025, from USD 6267.5 million in 2019.

Process automation refers to the use of digital technology to perform a process or processes in order to accomplish a workflow or function. A wide variety of business processes and activities can be automated, or more often, they can be partially automated with human intervention at strategic points within workflows. Sales, marketing, production, supply chain, inventory control, administration, IT and management process are among those benefitting from digital process automation.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Dxc Technology, Oracle, Pegasystems, Opentext, Appian, Cognizant, DST Systems, Software AG, Infosys, Bizagi, Integrify, Mindtree, Innov8tif, Nintex, K2, Newgen Software, Helpsystems, Ayehu Software Technologies, Tibco Software, Novatio Solutions, Blue-Infinity, PMG, Bonitasoft, Cortex

The Digital Process Automation market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solution

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Transport & Logistics

Energy & Utility

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

Table of Content:

1 Digital Process Automation Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 IBM Details

2.1.2 IBM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 IBM SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 IBM Product and Services

2.1.5 IBM Digital Process Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Dxc Technology

2.2.1 Dxc Technology Details

2.2.2 Dxc Technology Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Dxc Technology SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Dxc Technology Product and Services

2.2.5 Dxc Technology Digital Process Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Oracle

2.3.1 Oracle Details

2.3.2 Oracle Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Oracle SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Oracle Product and Services

2.3.5 Oracle Digital Process Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Pegasystems

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Digital Process Automation Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Digital Process Automation Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Digital Process Automation Revenue by Countries

8 South America Digital Process Automation Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Digital Process Automation by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Digital Process Automation Market Segment by Application

12 Global Digital Process Automation Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

