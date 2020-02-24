Data Monetization Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The constant increase in the volume of enterprise data coupled with advancements in big data technology & analytics solutions, as well as the significance of generating new revenue streams are the factors propelling the demand for data monetization market. Also, high adoption of data monetization by telecom companies and rising awareness regarding its benefits is influencing the data monetization market positively. However, issues related to security and privacy of data is expected to act as a restraining factor.

The report aims to provide an overview of the global data monetization market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, Industry and geography. The global data monetization market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players influencing the Data Monetization market are Accenture PLC, VIAVI Solutions Inc., SAP SE, Reltio, Optiva Inc., Monetize Solutions, Inc., Mahindra Comviva, Cisco Systems, Inc., ALC, and Adastra Corporation among others.

The Data Monetization market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Data Monetization market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting data monetization market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Data Monetization Market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Data Monetization market.

Also, key data monetization market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, and key developments in the past five years.

