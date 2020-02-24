Construction Equipment Rental Market Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

Construction equipment rental is witnessing high demand with increasing construction activities such as roads, bridges, highways, and residential buildings. With rapidly growing population and urbanization, the construction equipment rental market is likely to experience growth in the coming years. Various benefits of rental and increasing demand for construction equipment would further create growth prospects. The rental trend is slowly penetrating in the global market.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Construction Equipment Rental market on a Global perspective, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue. It covers a study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players operating in the Construction Equipment Rental market’s growth in terms of revenue.

Key market players mentioned in the report:-

AB Volvo

Ahern Rentals Inc

Aktio Corp

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere and Company

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Kiloutou

Komatsu Europe International N.V.

Porter Group CE

United Rentals

The global construction equipment rental market is segmented on the basis of equipment type and end user. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented as earth moving equipment, material handling equipment, and infrastructure construction equipment. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as construction, metal and mining, agriculture, and others.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Construction Equipment Rental market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Trends, Opportunities and Application are elucidated in detail portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Construction Equipment Rental market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after gauging the political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Construction Equipment Rental market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Construction Equipment Rental market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend, effecting the market during the forecast period.

