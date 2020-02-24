Cardiovascular Devices Market Projected size be Resilient during 2022

The global market for cardiovascular devices reached nearly $42.4 billion in 2017 and should reach $59.1 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% for the period of 2017-2022.Report Scope:

Cardiovascular devices are used to diagnose and treat various heart diseases and related health problems. With the medical needs of patients at an all-time high, any increase in incidences will only lead to a significant growth of cardiovascular market. This report analyzes the market trends of cardiovascular devices, future growth and regional market of the same.

This report covers cardiovascular diseases such as arrhythmia, cardiomyopathy, coronary heart disease, myocardial infarction, congestion heart failure, congenital heart disease, hypertension, heart infections, and valvular diseases. The procedures considered in this report are cardiac resynchronization therapy, heart transplantation, coronary artery bypass surgery, valve replacement, beat heart surgery, transmyocardial revascularization surgery, balloon valvuloplasty, and renal denervation surgery. The end-users covered in this report include home and ambulatory care, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research laboratories. The market has been segmented based on device type and geography. The equipment/products/systems include but are not limited to the segments considered in this report. By type, the market in this report is segmented into diagnostics and monitoring devices, and cardiovascular surgical devices. The diagnostic and monitoring cardiac devices include ECG and echocardiogram devices. The cardiovascular surgical devices considered in this report are interventional cardiology devices like stents, angioplasty balloons, catheters and accessories, guidewires, cannulae, and valves; cardiac rhythm management devices like implantable cardiac defibrillators (ICD), cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices, pacemakers and leads; cardiac assist devices (CAD) like ventricular assist devices, intra-aortic balloon pump, total artificial heart; and other vascular surgery devices like endovascular grafts, IVC filters and occlusion devices.

The research uncovers many paradigms shifts in the studied market, in terms of regional competitive advantage, competitive landscape among the key players in the cardiovascular devices industry, and market dynamics. A holistic study of the market has been carried out by incorporating various factors right from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market specific microeconomic influences that were needed to analyze the future trends of this market. The report provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and available patents. Key vendor analysis, new products and developments with financials are also provided to enable easy decision making.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for cardiovascular devices

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Discussion of key cardiovascular procedures, disease areas, and end users

– Information on cardiovascular devices, including diagnostics and monitoring, interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, cardiac assist, and other vascular surgery devices

– Analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

– Coverage of key mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships

– Patent analysis of various devices by year and by assignee

– Profiles of major players in the industry including Abbott Vascular, Aboimed Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC and Philips Healthcare

