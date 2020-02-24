Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Trends, Opportunities & Revenue Share Analyzed during 2019-2027

The purpose of this rich study presented by Facto Market Insights is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global cannabis infused drinks market during the period until 2027. Readers will get to access vital information associated to market size, revenue share and regional outlook, so as to decipher the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be investigated and carefully presented.

The Cannabis Infused Drinks Market research report demonstrates market dynamics, which includes growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. Facto Market Insights’ study also consists of the recent developments that are setting the level of competition in the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market, along with accurate and complete information about the major & niche players in the market.

Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market. Along with figures and tables, market attractiveness and BPS analysis have been provided for every segment in the report. In addition to this, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market.

Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market with respect to following sub-markets:

Cannabis Infused Drinks Market, by Product Type:

Alcoholic Beer Wine Spirits Non Alcoholic Water/ Sparkling Water/ Functional Drinks Tea Coffee Juices



Cannabis Infused Drinks Market, by Cannabinoid:

Hemp

THC

CBD

Hybrid (CBD + THC)

Cannabis Infused Drinks Market, by Packaging Type:

Bottle

Can

Cannabis Infused Drinks Market, by Use Case:

Medical

Recreational

Cannabis Infused Drinks Market, by Flavor:

Flavored

Non-Flavored

Cannabis Infused Drinks Market, by Sales Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Franchised Food Service Chains

Other

Cannabis Infused Drinks Market, By Region:

The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market. Some of the key players profiled include:

Dixie Brands

VCC brands

Canna Punch

New Age Beverages

Mirth Provisions

Know label Wines

Canna Cola

Cannabiniers

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Tinley Beverage

RebelCoast Winery

