Botnet Detection Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

The botnet refers to internet-connected devices running on one or more bots each. Botnets are illegally used to carry out DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks, send spam, and steal data, thus enabling the attacker to access the device and its connection. Hence, the demand for botnet detection to secure Bot traffic is on the rise. The Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness massive growth during the forecast period in terms of botnet detection market due to the vast presence of internet users in the area.

The botnet detection market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the increasing number of smartphone users, coupled with the need for securing against increasing BOT traffic. Besides, increasing use of APIs by online businesses is likely to further market growth. Traditional BOT protection methods may negatively influence the growth of the botnet detection market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the botnet detection market is expected to showcase opportunities to the key players on account of traffic shift from web to mobile in the coming years.

The report aims to provide an overview of botnet detection market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, deployment mode, industry vertical, and geography. The global botnet detection market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading botnet detection market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global botnet detection market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment mode, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented as standalone solution and services. Based on application, the market is segmented as mobile app security, website security, and application programming interface security. On the basis of the deployment mode, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global botnet detection market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The botnet detection market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

