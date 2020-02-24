Blood Group Typing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2026

Global Blood Group Typing Market is valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Blood group typing is the process for identifying and classifying, individual’s blood group through laboratory tests. These types of tests are essential for to test donor blood compatibility, transfuse blood with receipt patients and also to determine the presence of Rh factor. This blood group typing process is the important test that facilitates to know the resemblance of the donor with the receiver, in the course of the blood transfusion or organ donation procedure. These tests are also used to determine the conditions of hemolytic diseases of newborn in pregnant women thereby contributing towards market growth. Apart from this rising demand for prenatal testing, growing number of blood donations are driving forces of market growth. As per the American National Red Cross, about 21 million blood components are transfused every year in the United States. Similarly, as per WHO report 2019, about 117.4 million blood donations were collected globally. Further, blood group typing with molecular diagnostics is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory requirements for blood transfusion impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Blood Group Typing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the availability of reimbursement for surgeries coupled with increasing prevalence of chronic disorders. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as presence of large patient pool and blood related disorders, rising incidences of injuries and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Blood Group Typing market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product and Service:

Consumables

Instruments

Services

By Technique:

PCR-Based and Microarray Techniques

Assay-Based Techniques

Massively Parallel Sequencing

Other Techniques

By Test Type:

Antibody Screening

HLA Typing

ABO Blood Tests

Cross-Matching Tests

Antigen Typing

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Blood Banks

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Blood Group Typing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

