Biometrics in Workforce Management Market Future Growth, Size & Revenue Projection To 2026
Biometrics in Workforce Management Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Biometrics in Workforce Management market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026.
Scope of Biometrics in Workforce Management Market: Biometrics is the technical term for body measurements and calculations. It refers to metrics related to human characteristics. Biometrics authentication is used in computer science as a form of identification and access control. It is also used to identify individuals in groups that are under surveillance.
With increase in the number of criminal activities related to critical infrastructure such as government institutions, healthcare facilities, and infrastructure in the transportation and BFSI sectors, demand for security technologies is on the rise. There is a need for highly reliable and accessible personal authentication and identification systems, and biometrics has emerged as a suitable solution. It is based on behavioural and physiological characteristics of individuals that are difficult to replicate. The adoption of biometric monitoring systems is gaining prominence worldwide in law enforcement, financial institutions, access control, immigration, national ID, time and attendance monitoring, border control, hospitals, retail, and airport security. The market share of APAC is estimated to increase during the forecast period because of government initiatives involving implementation of biometrics monitoring systems for various e-governance programs. The market share of Europe is expected to decrease during the same period due to a shift in preference to emerging biometric technologies such as DNA analysis, vein biometrics, and keystroke biometrics.
On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.
☯ Fingerprint Biometrics
☯ Facial Biometrics
☯ Voice Biometrics
☯ Hand Geometry Biometrics
☯ Iris Recognition
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.
☯ Government
☯ Transportation
☯ Healthcare
☯ BFSI
Biometrics in Workforce Management Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
