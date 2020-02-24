Barium Sulfate Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2018 – 2028

Global Barium Sulfate Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

market potential of the emerging nations of the world to rake in prodigious business profits. End-user sectors such as construction, plastics, paper, paints and coatings, oil well drilling, automotive, medical, and X-ray imaging have been demanding barium sulfate at a swift rate, especially in the developing regions. All of these factors have laid a healthy foundation for the global market to gain a momentous growth during the forecast period.

Global Barium Sulfate Market: Geography

Not many years from now, the world barium sulfate market is anticipated to receive a strong support from the Asia Pacific market, which is expected to witness a supersonic growth. Surfacing Asia Pacific countries such as India, Malaysia, China, Thailand, and Indonesia are putting forth a noteworthy demand for barium sulfate. With an impressive market potential in the oil well drilling, plastics, paper, paints and coatings, and construction industries, the aforementioned emerging nations including Brazil and Qatar are foretold to create a significant demand. Moreover, Brazil and Qatar are usually the hosting venues for large-scale events such as the FIFA World Cup and Olympics, which in turn increase the demand, owing to the need to construct state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Geographies such as Israel, Egypt, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are also prophesied to rapidly contribute toward the growth of the global barium sulfate market. On the back of a steady recovery from economic crisis, developed regions such as the U.S. and Europe are envisaged to produce an optimistic outlook for the global market.

Solvay Chemicals Inc., Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., GFS Chemicals, Inc., NOAH Technologies Corporation, Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Jingyan Chem (H.K.) Ltd., and Chemical Products Corporation are some of the promising players expected to prevail in the global barium sulfate market.

