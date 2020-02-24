Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market 2020 Industry Growth Analysis, Future Predictions and Forecast 2026 | Continental AG, Robert Bosch GMBH, Delphi Automotive Plc

“

Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization.

Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles [ Continental AG, Robert Bosch GMBH, Delphi Automotive Plc, Denso Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Automotive , Takata Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv Inc ]. Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Concentrates on the global key producers, To explain, define and determine the Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market by type, application, and region and examine the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

The global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2026, at a CAGR from 2020 to 2026. Increasing demand for Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The report, global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market, comprises an analysis of vendors, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

– The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

– In the vendors profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

This report covers leading companies associated in Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market:

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GMBH, Delphi Automotive Plc, Denso Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Automotive , Takata Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv Inc

Objective of Studies:

– To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market.

– To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

– To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

– To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

– To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

– To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

– To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Powertrain Control Module, Safety and Security Control Module, Communication and Navigation Control Module, Body Control Module, Vehicle Control Module, Engine Control Module, Transmission Control Module, Human Machine Interface

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Powertrain Control Module

1.4.3 Safety and Security Control Module

1.4.4 Communication and Navigation Control Module

1.4.5 Body Control Module

1.4.6 Vehicle Control Module

1.4.7 Engine Control Module

1.4.8 Transmission Control Module

1.4.9 Human Machine Interface

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production 2013-2025

2.2 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production

4.2.2 United States Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production

4.4.2 China Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production

4.5.2 Japan Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production

4.6.2 South Korea Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Import & Export

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production

4.7.2 India Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Import & Export

4.8 Other Regions

5 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production by Type

6.2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue by Type

6.3 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Key Industry Players

8.1 Continental AG

8.1.1 Continental AG Company Details

8.1.2 Production and Revenue of Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU)

8.1.3 Continental AG Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Description

8.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8.1.5 Continental AG Economic Activity & Plans

8.2 Robert Bosch GMBH

8.2.1 Robert Bosch GMBH Company Details

8.2.2 Production and Revenue of Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU)

8.2.3 Robert Bosch GMBH Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Description

8.2.4 SWOT Analysis

8.2.5 Robert Bosch GMBH Economic Activity & Plans

8.3 Delphi Automotive Plc

8.3.1 Delphi Automotive Plc Company Details

8.3.2 Production and Revenue of Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU)

8.3.3 Delphi Automotive Plc Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Description

8.3.4 SWOT Analysis

8.3.5 Delphi Automotive Plc Economic Activity & Plans

8.4 Denso Corporation

8.4.1 Denso Corporation Company Details

8.4.2 Production and Revenue of Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU)

8.4.3 Denso Corporation Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Description

8.4.4 SWOT Analysis

8.4.5 Denso Corporation Economic Activity & Plans

8.5 Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

8.5.1 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Company Details

8.5.2 Production and Revenue of Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU)

8.5.3 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Description

8.5.4 SWOT Analysis

8.5.5 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Economic Activity & Plans

8.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Company Details

8.6.2 Production and Revenue of Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU)

8.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Description

8.6.4 SWOT Analysis

8.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Economic Activity & Plans

8.7 Hitachi Automotive

8.7.1 Hitachi Automotive Company Details

8.7.2 Production and Revenue of Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU)

8.7.3 Hitachi Automotive Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Description

8.7.4 SWOT Analysis

8.7.5 Hitachi Automotive Economic Activity & Plans

8.8 Takata Corporation

8.8.1 Takata Corporation Company Details

8.8.2 Production and Revenue of Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU)

8.8.3 Takata Corporation Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Description

8.8.4 SWOT Analysis

8.8.5 Takata Corporation Economic Activity & Plans

8.9 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

8.9.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Company Details

8.9.2 Production and Revenue of Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU)

8.9.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Description

8.9.4 SWOT Analysis

8.9.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Economic Activity & Plans

8.10 Autoliv Inc

8.10.1 Autoliv Inc Company Details

8.10.2 Production and Revenue of Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU)

8.10.3 Autoliv Inc Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Product Description

8.10.4 SWOT Analysis

8.10.5 Autoliv Inc Economic Activity & Plans

9 Entry Strategy for Key Countries

9.1 Entry Strategy for United States Market

9.2 Entry Strategy for China Market

9.3 Entry Strategy for India Market

10 Production Forecasts

10.1 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production and Revenue Forecast

10.1.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production Forecast 2018-2025

10.1.2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

10.2 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Forecast by Regions

10.2.2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production Forecast by Regions

10.3 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Key Producers Forecast

10.3.1 United States

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India

10.4 Forecast by Type

10.4.1 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Production Forecast by Type

10.4.2 Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Revenue Forecast by Type

11 Consumption Forecast

11.1 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption Forecast by Application

11.2 Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption Forecast by Regions

11.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

11.3.1 North America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

11.3.2 United States

11.3.3 Canada

11.3.4 Mexico

11.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

11.4.1 Europe Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

11.4.2 Germany

11.4.3 France

11.4.4 UK

11.4.5 Italy

11.4.6 Russia

11.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11.5.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

11.5.2 China

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 India

11.5.6 Australia

11.5.7 Indonesia

11.5.8 Thailand

11.5.9 Malaysia

11.5.10 Philippines

11.5.11 Vietnam

11.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

11.6.1 Central & South America Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

11.6.2 Brazil

11.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

11.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

11.7.2 GCC Countries

11.7.3 Egypt

11.7.4 South Africa

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions

12.4.2 Population and Labor Considered for Forecast

12.4.3 Disposable Income Considered for Forecast

12.4.4 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

13 Key Findings in the Global Automotive Engine Control Unit (ECU) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

