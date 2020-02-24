Augmented Analytics Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2025

The purpose of this rich study presented by Facto Market Insights is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global augmented analytics market during the period until 2025. Readers will get to access vital information associated to market size, revenue share and regional outlook, so as to decipher the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be investigated and carefully presented.

Get a Sample PDF of this Market Report at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/sample/210

Augmented analytics embeds machine learning algorithms, natural language generation, and other advanced analytics functionality into business intelligence (BI) to automate insights. Augmented analytics comprises data preparation, data discovery, and augmented data science and machine learning (ML). Augmented analytics utilizes automated ML to transform how data is developed, consumed, and shared. Non-technical users can easily interface with augmented analytics solutions by asking questions directly and getting answers instantly, radically decreasing reporting time, and accelerating strategy and performance. The growing adoption of it will enable organizations to optimize decisions and actions of not only data scientists but also all employees.

Rise in need to democratize the analytics and increase productivity, increase in awareness of enterprises to utilize growing streams of data from various sources in innovative ways, and to make the work of citizen data scientists and business users easier are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global augmented analytics market. In addition, adoption of modern business intelligence tools by enterprises, which utilize artificial intelligence algorithms and machine learning is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, security concerns over critical data among industry verticals and slow adoption of advanced analytics solutions in the underdeveloped regions are the major factors that impede the augmented analytics market growth. Conversely, increase in investment in bots and rise in industry-specific solutions that are driving adoption of augmented analytics among different industry verticals are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

The global augmented analytics market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, business function, industry verticals, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. On the basis of deployment, it is fragmented into on-premise and cloud. Depending on organization size, it is segregated into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By business function, it is classified into sales & marketing, finance, IT, operations, and others. By industry verticals segment, it is divided into retail, healthcare & life sciences, BFSI, telecom & IT, manufacturing, government, transportation & logistics, and others. Region wise, augmented analytics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/report/210/augmented-analytics-market-amr

The global augmented analytics market is dominated by key players such as IBM Corporation, Qlik, Tableau Software, Tibco Software, Salesforce, Sisense Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute, Microsoft, and ThoughtSpot.

Key Benefits for Augmented Analytics Market:

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global augmented analytics market along with the current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided in this study.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global augmented analytics industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global augmented analytics market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Augmented Analytics Key Market Segments:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Business Function

Sales & Marketing

Finance

IT

Operations

Others

By Industry Verticals

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Qlik

SAP SE

Salesforce

SAS Institute

Sisense Inc.

Tableau Software

TIBCO Software Inc.

ThoughtSpot

Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/enquiry/210

About Us

Facto Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With Facto Market Research, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Contact Us