Augmented Analytics Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2025
The purpose of this rich study presented by Facto Market Insights is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global augmented analytics market during the period until 2025. Readers will get to access vital information associated to market size, revenue share and regional outlook, so as to decipher the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be investigated and carefully presented.
Augmented analytics embeds machine learning algorithms, natural language generation, and other advanced analytics functionality into business intelligence (BI) to automate insights. Augmented analytics comprises data preparation, data discovery, and augmented data science and machine learning (ML). Augmented analytics utilizes automated ML to transform how data is developed, consumed, and shared. Non-technical users can easily interface with augmented analytics solutions by asking questions directly and getting answers instantly, radically decreasing reporting time, and accelerating strategy and performance. The growing adoption of it will enable organizations to optimize decisions and actions of not only data scientists but also all employees.
Rise in need to democratize the analytics and increase productivity, increase in awareness of enterprises to utilize growing streams of data from various sources in innovative ways, and to make the work of citizen data scientists and business users easier are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global augmented analytics market. In addition, adoption of modern business intelligence tools by enterprises, which utilize artificial intelligence algorithms and machine learning is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, security concerns over critical data among industry verticals and slow adoption of advanced analytics solutions in the underdeveloped regions are the major factors that impede the augmented analytics market growth. Conversely, increase in investment in bots and rise in industry-specific solutions that are driving adoption of augmented analytics among different industry verticals are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.
The global augmented analytics market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, business function, industry verticals, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. On the basis of deployment, it is fragmented into on-premise and cloud. Depending on organization size, it is segregated into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By business function, it is classified into sales & marketing, finance, IT, operations, and others. By industry verticals segment, it is divided into retail, healthcare & life sciences, BFSI, telecom & IT, manufacturing, government, transportation & logistics, and others. Region wise, augmented analytics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The global augmented analytics market is dominated by key players such as IBM Corporation, Qlik, Tableau Software, Tibco Software, Salesforce, Sisense Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute, Microsoft, and ThoughtSpot.
Key Benefits for Augmented Analytics Market:
The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global augmented analytics market along with the current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided in this study.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global augmented analytics industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global augmented analytics market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
Augmented Analytics Key Market Segments:
By Component
Software
Services
By Deployment
On-Premise
Cloud
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By Business Function
Sales & Marketing
Finance
IT
Operations
Others
By Industry Verticals
Retail
Healthcare & Life Sciences
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Government
Transportation & Logistics
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players
IBM Corporation
Microsoft
Qlik
SAP SE
Salesforce
SAS Institute
Sisense Inc.
Tableau Software
TIBCO Software Inc.
ThoughtSpot
