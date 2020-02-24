At USD 769 Millon, Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market (2018-2028) Will Reach A CAGR of 12.1%

The global postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) treatment devices market grow at an impressive CAGR of 12.1% and is projected to contribute $769 million by 2028. Postpartum hemorrhage is defined as excessive loss of blood within the first 24 hours following childbirth. This heavy loss of blood can occur in both, that is, after C-section, as well as, during or after a natural birth. Postpartum hemorrhage can prove to be lethal if the patient is not taken care of properly. Postpartum hemorrhage is the leading cause of maternal deaths majorly in low-income countries. It causes around one-quarter of all maternal deaths in the world.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233483

According to doctors, poor uterine contractions are the leading cause of postpartum hemorrhage. Most of the products in the PPH treatment devices market globally aim towards healing the uterine conditions and the problem of contraction. It is a chronic condition that claims millions of women’s lives every year. There are various factors affecting the postpartum hemorrhage treatment devices market such as the rising prevalence of postpartum hemorrhage cases; increasing awareness of peoples regarding postpartum hemorrhage; increasing postpartum hemorrhage risk factors; technological advancement in medical device field; and, so on.

Postpartum hemorrhage can also be treated by using drugs like Methergine, Cytotec, Pitocin, Misoprostol, Oxytocin, Sytocinon, Carboprost, and so on. These drugs can cure postpartum hemorrhage only to a certain extent. People might get scared of postpartum hemorrhage surgeries, so as an alternative, they use anti-hemorrhage drugs to minimize the loss of blood flow. This alternative acts as a barrier to the growth of global postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) treatment devices market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233483

The global postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) treatment devices market is segmented into type and regional outlook. On the basis of type, the market is divided into injecting prefilled injection systems, non-pneumatic anti-shock garment (NASG), uterine balloon tamponade. The uterine balloon tamponade is further subdivided into Foley catheters, condom catheters, and others. The uterine balloon temponade is having the largest market share in this segment, and its dominance is expected to continue in the near future. The major reason that drives these segments are high effectiveness, low cost, and easy availability of these devices. In the regional outlook, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the postpartum hemorrhage treatment devices market in terms of revenue.

North America accounted for around 35% of the global market share in 2018. The major factor for the dominance of the North American market is the rising prevalence of postpartum hemorrhage; increasing cases of pregnancies associated with medical complications; high hospital delivery rates; increasing awareness among health care professionals and patients, etc. The maternal mortality rate is increasing rapidly in the U.S. The U.S dominates the postpartum hemorrhage market in the North America region. Reason being, easy access to medical devices; highly structured healthcare systems; various favorable reimbursement policies from private and public sector health insurance firms. Europe is the second-largest postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) treatment devices market, with major countries like U.K, Germany Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium and others accounting for major share in global postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) treatment devices market in the Europe region.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233483

Factors that are pushing the European region upward are increasing the number of cases related to postpartum hemorrhage; easy availability of treatment of devices; technologically advanced products; and, growing healthcare sector, etc. The United Kingdom has the majority of share in the Europe region, due to the rise of maternal mortality rate from postpartum hemorrhage in the region. Apart from that high awareness level among health providers, availability of medical products, increasing government’s initiatives are some other major factors. Asia Pacific is the third largest, and one of the fastest-growing global postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) treatment devices market. Emerging markets in the region are expected to have immense market growth potential. The factors such as highly susceptible patient population, improvement in healthcare infrastructure and increasing prevalence of postpartum hemorrhage are the major factors to boost the Asia Pacific region.

As per WHO, postpartum hemorrhage accounts for around 30% of all maternal deaths in Africa and Asia. The proportion of postpartum hemorrhage attributable maternal deaths varies substantially across countries in these regions. Apart from that, the prevalence rate of anemia among women in developing countries such as China, Hong Kong, and India is around 60% this complicates the cases of patients experiencing postpartum hemorrhage.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233483

Currently, approximately 65% of the deliveries in developing countries are managed by skilled health care professionals in order to reduce the risk of postpartum hemorrhage. Thus, these factors are cumulatively expected to drive the postpartum hemorrhage treatment devices market in the region. The Rest of the world region is showing an attractive growth rate in global postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) treatment devices market. The major factors are increasing penetration of international players in the region, improving financial stability and high prevalence rate of postpartum hemorrhage. Brazil is the major country in this region.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers a detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices market including – Utah Medical Products, Inc.; Cook Medical, Inc.; Bactiguard AB; 3rd Stone Design, Inc.; C.R. Bard, Inc.; Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH); Teleflex Incorporated; ZOEX NIASG, etc. The development of new products, acquisitions, mergers, and expansions are the key strategies adopted by the market players to sustain in the market.

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices market report.

Request for Complete Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10233483

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations with the aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both the macro level as well as micro-level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides a significant analysis of various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keeps a track of the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth, and opportunities for new and existing players.

New Reports from Kenneth Research:

Tissue and Hygiene in Qatar

Soft Drinks in Qatar

Hot Drinks in Qatar

Packaged Food in Qatar

Consumer Health in Qatar

Packaged Food in Qatar