At a CAGR of 11%, Minimally Invasive Surgical Instrument Market Is Projected To Grow At A Rapid Pace Till 2028 – Present Scenario

Globally Minimally invasive/non-invasive surgery and devices are widely adopted due to the increase in surgeries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has been a solid increase in surgeries in the US. Earlier the surgeries involved with much pain, however, with the introduction of minimally invasive/non-invasive surgeries the patient experiences less pain, shorter hospital stay, less complication, quick recovery, and less blood loss. Additionally, the minimally invasive surgeries with minimum insertion leave very small scars compared to the traditional surgeries. As a result, the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries paced up over the years.

The Minimally invasive/non-invasive devices and the surgical market are growing at an impressive pace with a CAGR of 11% during 2018 – 2028. The market is segmented on the basis of products and applications. The product includes a wide range of devices such as endoscopic devices, handheld devices, guiding devices, inflation systems, surgical robots and so on. By applications, the market is segmented in cardiothoracic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, orthopedic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, diagnostics, and cosmetic surgery and so on. Moreover, the report has covered only the product market of the global minimally invasive/non-invasive surgery instrument and device market.

Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure, an increase in lifestyle-oriented diseases such as Cancer, CVD, CHD, disability and other heart diseases is also influencing the minimally invasive/non-invasive instrument and device market. Major players of minimally invasive/non-invasive surgery and device market include- GE Healthcare, Siemens, Stryker, Olympus, Medtronic, Abbott Diagnostics, Toshiba medical systems, Boston Scientific, J&J, Aesculap, Intuitive surgical.

How does the report examine the growth drivers and restraints of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instrument Market?

The factors resulting in the expansion of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instrument Market are elaborated in the report after thorough primary and secondary research.

Analytical strategies focused on gain indicators affecting the growth of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instrument Market are presented in graphical formats.

The business-related trends driving the product consumption are discussed in detail in the report along with industry expertise to minimize the barriers to Minimally Invasive Surgical Instrument Market growth.

Companies Profiled include

1. Medtronic

2. Aesculap INC

3. Siemens

4. Abbot Laboratories

5. Smith & Nephew PLC

6. Given Imaging

7. Stryker

8. Boston Scientific

9. Intuitive Surgical

10. Biomet Inc

11. Johnson and Johnson

12. GE Healthcare

13. Philips

14. Conmed Corporation

15. Cooper Surgical Inc

16. Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc

17. Hitachi Medical Corporation

18. Karl Storz Endoscope Berlin GMBH

19. Olympus Corporation

20. Toshiba Medical Systems

