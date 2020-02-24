ASEAN Car GPS Navigation Systems Market Trends, Opportunities & Revenue Share Analyzed during 2018-2025

Facto Market Insights has carefully uploaded a smart research report titled ASEAN Car GPS Navigation Systems Market, to its broad online database. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. The research study examines the ASEAN Car GPS Navigation Systems on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

GPS navigation systems is a system that uses numerous satellite signals to find a receiver’s position on earth. In car navigation systems, the GPS antenna and GPS receiver serve to receive signals from these satellites, thereby facilitating vehicle tracking and positioning. These systems are used by various industries such as aviation, automobile, mining, agriculture, military, and others.

Rise in number of vehicle sales is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market. Moreover, the integration of smartphones with in-vehicle systems (IVS) further fuels the market growth. In addition, increase in demand for traffic control in turn propel the market. However, the presence of substitutes to aftermarket navigation systems is the major factor that hinders the market growth. In addition, the cost versus functionality given by these systems restrain the market. High penetration of wireless communication technology and availability of advanced telecom infrastructure are expected to make way for different growth opportunities for the market.

The ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market is segmented based on component type, vehicle type, end user, and country. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The car type segment includes passenger and commercial. Based on end user, the market is divided into OEMs and Aftermarket. Based on country, the market is analyzed across Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and rest of ASEAN.

Key players operating in this market are Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, TomTom International BV, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., JVC KENWOOD Corporation, Robert Bosch, Garmin Ltd., Sony Corporation, Denso Corporation, and Continental AG.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT TYPE

• Hardware

• Software

BY VEHICLE TYPE

• Passenger

• Commercial

BY END USER

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

BY COUNTRY

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• Malaysia

• Philippines

• Vietnam

• Rest of ASEAN Countries

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Alpine Electronics

• Pioneer Corporation

• TomTom International BV

• Panasonic

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

• JVC KENWOOD Corporation

• Robert Bosch

• Garmin Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Continental AG

