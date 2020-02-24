App Analytics Market Show at 14.9% CAGR to 2025 | Google, Swrve, Adobe, Yahoo, Localytics, Amazon, Amplitude, Countly, IBM

Global App Analytics Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global App Analytics market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 14.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2819 million by 2025, from USD 1615.8 million in 2019.

App analytics monitors the performance of mobile, desktop, and other device applications. Companies use app analytics software to quickly make better-informed and more data-driven decisions. The infusion of new insights allows companies to improve their product, marketing, and overall profitability. With app analytics, companies unlock growth opportunities whereas without them, they run great risks.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Google, Swrve, Adobe, Yahoo, Localytics, Amazon, Amplitude, Countly, IBM, Appsee, Adjust, Tune, Appscatter, Mixpanel, Clevertap, Heap, Appdynamics, Contentsquare, Segment, Appsflyer, Moengage, Taplytics, Kochava, App Annie, Apptentive

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile app analytics

Web app analytics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Retail

Media and entertainment

Logistics, travel, and transportation

Telecom and IT

Others

Table of Content:

1 App Analytics Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Google

2.1.1 Google Details

2.1.2 Google Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Google SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Google Product and Services

2.1.5 Google App Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Swrve

2.2.1 Swrve Details

2.2.2 Swrve Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Swrve SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Swrve Product and Services

2.2.5 Swrve App Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Adobe

2.3.1 Adobe Details

2.3.2 Adobe Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Adobe SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Adobe Product and Services

2.3.5 Adobe App Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Yahoo

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global App Analytics Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America App Analytics Revenue by Countries

6 Europe App Analytics Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific App Analytics Revenue by Countries

8 South America App Analytics Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue App Analytics by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global App Analytics Market Segment by Application

12 Global App Analytics Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

