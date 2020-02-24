Adhesives And Adhesive Applying Equipment Market expected size Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2022
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of the Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Overview
Global Market for Adhesives and Adhesive-applying Equipment
Chapter 3 Technology Background
Industry Definition
Industry Concepts
Industry Importance
Adhesive Technology
Adhesive Bonding Applications
Adhesive Benefits
Reasons for Using Adhesives
Improved Product Durability and Reliability
Increased Product Performance
Increased Design Flexibility
Increased Product Quality
Enhanced Product Aesthetics
Improved Process Productivity and Reduced Manufacturing Costs
Adhesive Limitations
Fastening and Joining Methods
Thermal Joining
Advantages of Adhesives over Thermal Joining
Advantages of Adhesives over Mechanical Fasteners
Metal Fasteners
Shrink and Press Fitting
Adhesives for Replacing Fasteners
Structural Adhesives
Machinery Adhesives
Adhesives for Critical Applications
Adhesives in Space Industry Applications
Adhesives as an Alternative to Soldering in Printed Circuit Board Assembly
Adhesives as an Alternative to Welding in Automobiles
Adhesives for Glass Bonding in Automobiles
Adhesive Tapes Replacing Mechanical Fasteners
Replacing Traditional Joining Methods
Adhesives for Bonding Metals
Adhesive Bonding of Aluminum
Adhesive Bonding of Stainless Steel
Adhesives for Galvanized Metal
Adhesive Bonding for Coated Steel
Adhesives for Thermoplastic Bonding
Adhesives for Composite Bonding
Adhesives for Coaxial Joints and Screw Threads
Adhesives Used for Different Materials
Adhesives versus Other Fastening Methods
Comparison of Joining Methods
Rheology of Adhesive Formulations
Rheological Additives
Thixtropy of Adhesive Formulations
Adhesive Selection
Adhesive Characteristics
Epoxy
Urethane
Acrylic
Cyanoacrylate
Silicone
Polyvinyl Acetate
Formaldehydes
Adhesive Classification
Adhesive Classification by Technology
Physically Hardening Adhesives
Chemically Curing Adhesives
Pressure-sensitive Adhesives
Adhesive Classification by Structure
Thermosetting Adhesives
Thermoplastic Adhesives
Elastomeric Adhesives
Adhesive Classification by Curing Process
One-part Moisture-cure Room-temperature Vulcanization Adhesives
Two-part Room-temperature Condensation Cure
Heat-curing Adhesives
Adhesive Classification by Origin
Synthetic Adhesives
Natural Adhesives
Adhesive Classification by Bonding Mechanism
Adhesive Classification by Product Categories
Emerging Technologies in Adhesives
Nano-engineered Adhesives
New Adhesive Types
Additives for Adhesives
Raw Materials for Adhesives
Adhesive Life Cycle Assessment
Technology Life Cycle
Adhesive History and Development
Early History of Adhesives
History of Adhesives in Woodworking
Recent Adhesive History
