5G Infrastructures Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2025
As per the current market trends and the promising nature of the 5G infrastructures market, it can be estimated that the future holds positive outcomes. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the infrastructures market during the period between 2018 and 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.
5G infrastructures are software and hardware resources of a network that facilitate 5G connections, operations, communication, and management of an enterprise network. 5G speed assures 10 times more connectivity than wireless speeds, which creates seamless connectivity and eliminates latency. This technology caters to other technologies such as autonomous vehicle, virtual reality, and smart infrastructures. The 5G wireless network is expected to be the backbone of smart cities, which provides lucrative opportunity for the 5G infrastructure market.
The 5G infrastructure market is segmented into communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, application, and region. Based on communication infrastructure, it is divided into small cell, macro cell, radio access network, and distributed antenna system. Based on network technology, it is categorized into software defined networking & network function virtualization, mobile edge computing, and fog computing. By chipset, the market is classified into application-specific integrated circuit, radio frequency integrated circuit, millimeter wave technology chips, and field-programmable gate array. Based on application, it is fragmented into automotive, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players profiled in this report include AT&T, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon.
These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.
KEY BENEFITS FOR 5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET:
This study includes the analytical depiction of the global 5G infrastructure market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.
5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION:
BY COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Small Cell
Macro Cell
Radio Access Network (RAN)
Distributed Antenna System (DAS)
BY NETWORK TECHNOLOGY
Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)
Fog Computing (FC)
BY CHIPSET TYPE
Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)
Millimeter Wave Technology Chips
Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
BY APPLICATION
Automotive
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Retail
Others
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Italy
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
